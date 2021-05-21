Chromebooks are getting this killer Android phone upgrade to fight MacBooks

During Google I/O 2021, the search giant announced several competitive Chrome OS features that aim to bring iPhone-level cross-platform synchronicity to Android. One feature gives users the ability to share photos between devices.
At the keynote, Google made mention of a new share feature that allows users to seamlessly transfer photos between Android devices and Chromebooks. It allows the person snapping pictures to retrieve the last two images via their Chromebook. The photos will appear in the Phone Hub — a section located at the bottom left side of the screen — ready to be viewed, edited or shared at a moment's notice.
What’s appealing about sharing photos this way is how seamless everything appeared to work. The presentation showed how Chrome OS could automatically collect images from a connected phone. It’ll also speed up productivity, allowing users to quickly move images to different work-related apps.
Google plans to continue improving functionality between Chrome OS and Android. The company also made mention of helpful features like shared chat notifications, TV remote options and the ability to use a phone to unlock your Chromebook. The only thing Google didn’t mention was the date that all of these new features will go live. One could assume that the Pixel 6, which was just spotted in the Android 12 beta, will come loaded with such options. Or that, at the very least, be primed and ready for the update that’ll surely come along shortly after the phone hits the market.
Much like Apple, Google is trying to leverage both its laptop and mobile operating systems. By creating features that can better communicate between devices, it not only makes for a more compelling product portfolio, but would hopefully drive Android fans into picking up a supplemental device, like one from our best chromebooks list. Of course, many Android users still default to Windows as their desktop operating system of choice. If Google truly does want to out-compete Apple, it’ll likely need to bring these new features to Windows as well.