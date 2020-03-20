Cheap all-in-one printer deal is the ultimate work from home upgrade

No work from home office is complete without a printer. So if you're lacking printer, but don't want to spend too much — this cheap printer deal scores you a wireless all-in-one printer for just $49.

For a limited time, you can get the HP DeskJet 3755 Wireless All-in-One Printer on sale for $49.99. That's $40 off and one of the most affordable all-in-ones you can get.

HP DeskJet 3755 AIO Wireless Printer: was $89 now $49 @ HP

The HP 3755 is an all-in-one printer that doubles as a copier and scanner. The inkjet printer has built-in Wi-Fi for wireless printing. It's $40 off. View Deal

The HP 3755 is perfect for small work spaces since it doubles as a copier and scanner. It can also be used to print photos from your tablet or smartphone, thanks to its built-in Wi-Fi.

It supports HP's Easy Replenish feature, which means the printer can monitor its own ink levels and order ink when you're running low. Additionally, it works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Cortana so you can print out shopping lists, Google Calendars, or more.

In terms of specs, its print resolution is 4800 x 1200 dpi. It can also print at speeds of up to 8 ISO ppm in black or 5.5 ISO ppm in color. It comes with one black and one tri-color print cartridge.