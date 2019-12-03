Best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2019: Hot deals you can still get

Cyber Monday is still going strong in the evening, and we're continuing to see incredible Cyber Monday laptop deals on Chromebooks, gaming laptops, mainstream Windows machines and more.

Cyber Monday Surface deals

Microsoft Surface Go: was $399 now $299 @ Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy

Surface Pro 7 (Core i5) w/ keyboard & pen: was $1,429 now $999

Cyber Monday Windows laptop deals

Lenovo 14w Laptop: was $299 now $129 @ Lenovo

Dell XPS 15 (2019): Save 12% with coupon code "Save12"

Dell XPS 15 (4K, Core i7): was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Microsoft

HP Envy 13: was $1,299 now $1,049

Asus VivoBook 15: was $349 now $269 @ Walmart

HP 14 Laptop: was $469 now $269 @ Walmart

Acer Aspire 5 w/ 512GB SSD: was $625 now $529 @ Walmart

Lenovo Ideapad 330S: was $449, now $299 @ Walmart

Lenovo Legion Y540 15.6-inch: was $1,099 now $899 @ Walmart

HP Envy 13: was $1,030 now $888 @ Amazon

Lenovo ThinkPad P1: was $2,399 now $1,319 @ Lenovo

Cyber Monday Chromebook Deals

Lenovo 100e Chromebook: Was $219 now $99 @ Staples

HP Chromebook 14: was $249 now $119 @ Best Buy

Acer Chromebook R 11: was $300 now $269 @ Amazon

Asus Chromebook C434: was $599 now $549.99 @ Amazon

Acer Chromebook 715: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

Google Pixel Slate (Core i5): was $999 now $622

Cyber Monday MacBook Deals

MacBook Air (13-inch|2017): was $999 now $649 @ Amazon

MacBook Air (13-inch|128GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop Deals

HP Omen 15 (GTX 1650): was $999 now $699

If you want to save some money and don't need to play at Ultra graphics levels, then the Omen 15t is an excellent choice.

Acer Nitro 7 (GTX 1650): was $1,199 now $825

MSI GF63 Thin: was $1,027 now $898

This slim gaming monster gets you a 9th Gen Core i7 processor, Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics and a 1080p display with thin bezels for less than $1,000.

Asus ROG Strix GL531GU: was $1,299 now $899 @ Walmart

Asus ROG Strix Scar II: was $1,999 now $1,399

ASUS - ROG Strix SCAR II (17.3",16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 2070): was $2,099 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

If you want even more power from your ROG gaming laptop, this gets you an enormous 17-inch display, a colorful but ergonomic keyboard, striking looks and a bunch of processing power to take on the most demanding tasks.

Razer Blade Pro 17: was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Amazon

Alienware sale: Extra 12% off all Alienware rigs

MSI GS75 Stealth 17.3" Laptop: was $2,299 now $1,799.99 @ Best Buy

