Arsenal vs Man City live stream: How to watch the FA Cup semi-final game

Arsenal vs Man City live stream start time, channel The Arsenal vs Man City FA Cup match starts at 2:45 p.m. ET today (July 18). That's 7:45 p.m. BST local time, and 11:45 a.m. PT.

ESPN Plus, ESPN's paid subscription service, has the rights to all FA Cup match coverage in the U.S. In the UK, Arsenal vs Man City airs on BT Sport. Canadian viewers can watch the FA Cup match on Sportsnet.

Today we get an FA Cup semi-final duel with Arsenal vs Man City live streams, and both teams have a lot on the line.

Man City's got two achievements in its sights: a domestic cup double and (in the distance) Champions League success. Meanwhile, the gunners at Arsenal are looking to use an FA Cup win (which would be their 14th) to propel them to next season's Europa League.

So there's a lot at stake in this Arsenal vs Man City FA Cup match, not the least of which is a spot in the finals. Here's all your options for watch this 6th round FA Cup match-up, including how to use a VPN to get an Arsenal vs Man City live stream from anywhere in the world.

How can I use a VPN to live stream the Arsenal vs Man City FA Cup match?

Travelers frustrated by the lack of Arsenal vs Man City on their available networks aren't shut out. A virtual private network, or VPN, can disguise your location, making it seem like you're surfing the web from home, so that you can access your usual streaming services without having to worry about geolocks.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. And if you buy a year of ExpressVPN, you'll save the equivalent of three months off the cost of a monthly subscription.View Deal

Arsenal vs Man City live streams in the US

You've got just one option in the U.S. — subscribe to ESPN Plus, the sports network's standalone streaming service. The good news is, you don't need a cable subscription to access ESPN Plus. You just need to pay $5 a month for ESPN Plus. In addition to FA Cup coverage, you'll get other live soccer matches on ESPN Plus, including MLS, the English Championship and Italy's Serie A. ESPN Plus includes other live sports as well, in addition to original programming and gated content on the ESPN.com website.

ESPN Plus: ESPN's subscription streaming service doesn't require a cable subscription and costs $5 a month. In addition to live sports including soccer, UFC, college basketball and more, ESPN Plus includes original programming and access to content on ESPN's website.View Deal

You can access ESPN Plus' live stream of Arsenal vs Man City through the ESPN website as well as the mobile app (Android, iOS). It's also available through streaming devices like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and PlayStation 4.

Arsenal vs Man City live streams in the UK

BT Sport is the home for all Arsenal vs Man City live streams in the United Kingdom.

If you don't have BT Sport, a BT Sport monthly pass costs £25 a month. For that fee you'll get to watch Arsenal vs Man City, plus a lot more.

Arsenal vs Man City kicks off at 7:45 p.m. BST local time tomorrow (Saturday, July 18).

Arsenal vs Man City live streams in Canada

Sportsnet is the place to go for the Arsenal vs Man City live streams if you're with our neighbors in the great white north in Canada.

Specifically, it's airing on Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now.

Arsenal vs Man City begins at 2:45 p.m ET on Saturday (July 18).