Apple AirPods 3 could launch 'at any time'

The Apple AirPods 3 and iMac 2020 are manufactured and ready to ship at any time, according to a new leak from one of the most reliable Apple tipsters as of late.

Tech YouTuber Jon Prosser tweeted today (May 6) that "there's still an iMac and AirPods ready to ship," even though Apple has already delivered the iPhone SE 2020 and MacBook Pro 2020 (13-inch) in recent weeks. Prosser says the next-gen iMac and AirPods could debut "at any time."

Heads up: There’s still an iMac and AirPods ready to ship. (Not sure which AirPods yet, only know codename)Theoretically, since they’re ready, they could drop at any time. I’ll let you know if/when I hear a date. Let’s see if Apple can keep it a secret from me 👀🤫May 6, 2020

Prosser has established a pretty impressive track record when it comes to sharing accurate Apple intel. It's reasonable to believe refreshed AirPods and a new iMac will be announced soon, although we don't know much about what to expect.

AirPods 3 incoming?

The latest AirPods rumors paint a murky picture of what direction Apple plans to take its wearable audio business next. There are 5 different device names floating around the internet: AirPods X, AirPods Pro Lite, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Over-Ear Headphones.

The latter 3 seem the most legitimate. According to top analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, AirPods 3, a second-generation version of the premium AirPods Pro and a pair of over-ear Apple headphones are all launching between now and the end of 2021.

However, Kuo said the over-ear headphones would enter production over the summer, with the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 coming after that. For those following, this doesn't line up with Prosser's timeline.

iMac 2020 on the way

As for the iMac 2020, a recent leak predicted that a 23-inch Apple iMac is coming later this year. That's a new screen size for the iMac. Another intriguing rumor is the possibility of an Apple gaming PC. Reports of Chinese supply chain moves suggest that Apple may be prepping a high-end gaming desktop.

During last year's WWDC, Apple unveiled the beastly Mac Pro. It could slide a new iMac into the same slot at WWDC 2020, which is taking place online next month.

Whether we'll see the iMac or a new AirPods product before then is unknown, but leave it to Apple to keep us on our toes with ready to ship devices that could launch at a moment's notice.

