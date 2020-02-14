Act quick! The AirPods are just $129 on Amazon right now

Forget Valentine's Day. Presidents' Day sales are in full swing right now and we're seeing some massive price drops on our favorite gadgets.

For instance, Amazon has the Apple AirPods on sale for $129. That's $30 off and one of the best AirPods deals we've seen since Black Friday. In fact, they're just $4 shy of their all-time price low, a fast-moving deal we saw from eBay back in October.

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

Hurry! Amazon has the Apple AirPods (latest model) with standard charging case on sale for just $129. That's $30 off and the cheapest AirPods price we've seen since the holidays. They feature Apple's new H1 chip, which means they'll connect to your iOS devices in seconds.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $234 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro are the headphones we've wanted all along from Apple. They're resistant to both sweat and water (IPX4), and they feature built-in noise cancellation. They're out of stock, but you can buy them at this low price and Amazon will ship them to you when they're back in stock. View Deal

The second-generation AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip and hands-free Siri support. They fit comfortably in your ear, deliver decent audio quality, and offer double the talk time of their predecessor.

In our AirPods 2 review, we managed to squeeze 4 hours and 49 minutes of battery life from our AirPods after watching a few TV episodes, streaming YouTube videos, listening to music, and talking on the phone.

One thing to keep in mind is that these AirPods aren't sweat/water resistant. For that feature, you'll need to get the IPX4-certified AirPods Pro. Amazon currently has them on sale for $234.98, which is $14 off and their lowest price ever. They're out of stock, but Amazon will still let you buy them at this price and ship them to you when they replenish their AirPods Pro inventory.