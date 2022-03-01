When was the last time you decluttered your bathroom? Chances are, there’s probably some things in the bathroom that you should simply get rid of. Not only can these be potentially harmful to your health, but also take up unnecessary space in your bathroom.

But, before you start spring cleaning, here are 7 bathroom items you should throw out right now.

1. Expired medication

Different pills and tablets (Image credit: Shutterstock)

We often store medicines in the bathroom cabinet for years, but even these have expiry dates. Go through all your painkillers, antacids, pills, liquids or any other medication, and throw out those that have expired. Taking medication after their expiry date could lead to serious health risks, since these will no longer be effective. It’s advised to take medication before the expiration date.

2. Travel toiletries

Travel toiletry bottles (Image credit: Shutterstock)

It’s common to have a collection of mini-sized toiletries piling up after your travels, but these can quickly take up space. Throw out half-used toiletries, and donate unopened ones to your local charity store (check first) or to a friend. As the saying goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure!

3. Makeup and hair products

Makeup (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Similar to medication, makeup and hair products expire. While these may not have a date labelled on them, oil-based products usually break down within two years of purchase. Once opened and exposed to bacteria, this may cause skin reactions or irritations, especially if you don’t know how to clean makeup brushes regularly. Go through your cosmetics stash, and get rid of items you’ve had for two years or more. Plus, this will free up precious bathroom space.

4. Toothbrush

Electric toothbrush with replacement heads (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Your toothbrush bristles can become frayed or worn from using it on a daily basis. This can affect its performance on removing plaque and getting those pearly whites clean. While we often forget, it’s recommended to change your toothbrush at least every three to four months for hygiene. If you have an electric toothbrush, you should replace the head every 12 weeks, as these tend to have shorter bristles and get worn quickly.

5. Loofahs and sponges

Loofah and sponge (Image credit: Shutterstock)

They may be the things we use to clean ourselves in the shower or bath, but these can also be the filthiest. Although loofahs and sponges are designed to absorb water, once combined with constant humidity, this can lead to mold and mildew build-up. It’s advisable to replace your loofah every three weeks and your sponge every six weeks. In the meantime, make sure these are washed well regularly.

6. Razors

Razors in a glass (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If your bathroom has a collection of old, blunt razors, you need to get rid of them. Not only do dull blades affect the quality of shave, but may also cause irritation to the skin such as razor bumps. Typically, a decent razor blade should last from five to ten shaves before you need to dispose of it. A general rule of thumb is to replace your razor blade every 1-2 weeks if you shave everyday, 2-3 weeks every other day and 4-6 weeks if you shave twice a week. So if you want a clean (and healthier) shave, get rid of those old razors now.

7. Toilet brush

Toilet brush in toilet (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Toilet brushes are a breeding ground for germs despite our best cleaning efforts. Trouble is, we hardly change toilet brushes (unless they are broken!). Generally, you should replace your toilet brush every six months to prevent germs spreading around the bowl each time you clean it. So, if you’ve had yours for six months or more, get rid of it. Alternatively, silicone toilet brushes like this Silicone Toilet Brush and Holder ($13, Amazon ) harbor less bacteria and are easier to clean than bristle brushes.

Tips for decluttering your bathroom

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

— Organize any loose bathroom items into storage baskets to save space. This will also look more attractive and well-presented than a messy counter

— Pour your shower gels and shampoos into nice, bottles and get rid of unsightly packaging cluttering your bathroom

— If you lack floor or counter space, you can use wall-mounted shelving for your bathroom items

For more bathroom tips, check out our guide on how to clean a glass shower door, how to clean a shower head, how to unclog a shower drain without calling a plumber, how to unclog a blocked toilet, and how to clean a toilet.