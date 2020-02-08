10 best Valentine's Day gifts for him

Picking the right Valentine's Day gift for him is tricky, and now that Valentine's Day is just a few days out, the pressure is really on to find that perfect gift.
Before you settle on a random gift card, we've rounded up then Valentine's Day gifts for him that are bound to please. Whether he's a gym rat, whisky connoisseur, or avid runner — these unique gift ideas will make him happy and keep your budget in check. Best of all, there's still time to buy them online and get them delivered before Valentine's Day.
The best Valentine's Day gifts for him
Apple AirPods Pro
For the man who works out
Water/sweat resistant: IPX4 certified | Battery: Over 24 hours with case | Features: Active noise cancellation w/ transparency mode
The AirPods Pro are the perfect gift for any occasion, but if he likes to hit the gym — these are the headphones to get. They're resistant to both sweat and water (they're IPX4 certified), and they feature very good active noise cancellation. Their new design also ensures they'll stay put in his ears, whether he's running on the treadmill or lifting weights. In our AirPods Pro review, we also loved that they support hands-free Siri, which means he can summon Siri with just the sound of his voice.
Tile Mate 4-Pack
For the man who always forgets
Range: 200 feet | Battery: 1 year (user replaceable) | Features: Water resistant
The Tile Mate is a tiny key finder that attaches to items you don't want to lose, such as your keys. Using the free app and your smartphone, you can then locate your "lost" item from up to a 200-foot range. (You'll hear its alarm sounding as you search for it). In our Tile Mate review, we especially liked how you can easily replace each device's battery. This 4-pack is on sale for $49.
Anova Sous Vide Nano
For the man who likes to cook
Power: 750 watts | Height: 12.8 inches | Connectivity: Bluetooth
The Anova Sous Vide Nano is a must for the man who fancies himself a home chef. From pork to fish, it ensures every meal is cooked to perfection. Just seal your meat in an airtight bag, drop it in water, attach the Sous Vide to your pot, and wait for your dinner to cook. In our Anova Nano review, we were also fans of its intuitive and helpful app.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee Machine
For the man who doesn't do Starbucks
Capacity: Brews 1.35 oz. to 14 oz. | Features: 60 oz. water tank | Includes: 12 Nespresso capsules
The Nespresso VertuoPlus will eliminate all unnecessary trips to your local coffee house. It uses Nespresso capsules to brew everything from a 1.3-oz cup of espresso to a 14-oz. alto. It comes with 12 single-serve coffee capsules to get your started.
PicoBrew Pico C Beer Brewing Appliance
For the man who loves beer
Capacity: Brews 5 liters | Support: PicoPaks from over 180+ breweries | Features: Built-in steam cleaning
Brewing beer takes time, skill, and patience. The PicoBrew Pico C bypasses all of that and lets him make suds without the guesswork. The machine uses PicoPaks, which yield about a dozen 12-ounce glasses of beer. Just insert the pack into the machine and the Pico C does all of the work. There are more than 200 PicoPaks available, covering everything from pilsners to porters. In our PicoBrew Pico C review, we loved how easy it was to make great-tasting beer, though keep in mind there are a few steps involved. While it's possible to find cheaper beer brewing kits, none have as a wide a variety of beer types as the Pico C.
Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 7500
For the man with the clean shave
Contouring system: Five directions | Trimming accessories: Included | Features: Supports wet/dry shaving
The Philips Norelco 7500 gives him a clean, smooth shave without any nicks and cuts. It's designed for men with sensitive skin and can be used for dry shaves or wet shaves using gel or foam. It also comes with a precision trimmer to keep those sideburns looking so fresh and so clean.
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
For the man who loves to run
Display: 1.2-inch (240 x 240) | Battery: Up to 7 days | Connectivity: GPS, Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi
Yes, the Apple Watch is the best smartwatch out there, but for serious runners there's no beating the Garmin Forerunner 245. The GPS watch has specific features only a runner could appreciate like the ability to race against one of your previous runs and the ability to analyze your stride length. It also lets you store/sync your playlists from Spotify or Deezer.
GoPro HERO8 Black
For the man who likes adventure
Photos: 12MP | Videos: 4K @60fps | Water resistant: Up to 33 ft.
Help him relive his favorite vacations with the GoPro HERO8 Black, a travel-friendly 4K camera with 1080p live streaming stabilization and four lenses to record in a variety of styles. Click on "HERO8 Black" to get the $349.99 model, which comes with a free 32GB microSD card.
Amazon Echo Show 8
For the man who needs an assistant
Display: 8-inch (1280x800) | Camera: 1MP | Streaming: Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Bloomberg, more
The Editor's Choice Echo Show 8 is the smart display perfected. It sounds great — much better than the smaller Echo Show 5 — and it supports all of Alexa's superpowers. It can be used to turn on smart lights, check our video doorbell, or stream music. It also supports hands-free calling and can be used as an Alexa Drop In intercom.
Apple 10.5-inch iPad Air
For the man who wants the best tablet
Display: 10.5-inch Retina | CPU: A12 Bionic Chip | Storage: 64GB (base model)
The iPad Air is the Apple tablet we all want. It's A12 Bionic chip makes it more powerful than the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad and its ultra-thin design makes it more portable and less awkward to hold than the larger iPad Pros. It supports Apple's Smart Keyboard, which means it can even double as a laptop when you need to be productive. Otherwise, it does a great job with everything from playing games to streaming Netflix.