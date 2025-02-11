Tom’s Guide publishes a number of voucher pages covering a wide range of retailers, from tech and software to streaming and mattresses. Every page will list the latest discount codes for and ways to save with that specific retailer, helping you lower the price of your online orders. We also list a selection of exclusive codes for savings you won’t find anywhere else. This page details everything you need to know about these voucher pages, from how we find codes, how to use them, and what you can do if your code isn’t working as expected.

How we source voucher codes

Our dedicated vouchers team works hard to find the best codes around to list on our pages. The Offers team (based in Cardiff) sources codes by scouring the web, and through our close ties to retailers and affiliate networks. New offers are uploaded every few days, and every page is updated at least twice a week. Meanwhile, our Commercial team (based in London) stays connected to the biggest and best retailers around, getting the latest news on sales and discounts and negotiating exclusive codes for display on our pages.

How we test voucher codes

Every code listed on Tom’s Guide has been verified by a member of our team to ensure it works as intended and offers the best savings at the time of upload. Vouchers range from discounts to free shipping and freebies, and each code has been thoroughly tested to guarantee it can save you money at the checkout. For this reason, we do not list any user-specific or one-time use codes.

How to use a voucher code

Our codes are easy to use - start by finding a code you want to use from the list of available offers found at the top of one of our vouchers pages. Once you’ve chosen your offer, click the button that reads “Get Code” or “Get Discount”, which you can find underneath the offer text.

This will open a new tab, where you’ll see a pop-up box has opened. If the button reads “Get Code”, you will need to copy the code displayed in the pop-up box to your clipboard to use later. If the button reads “Get Discount”, you will instead see “No code needed”, and your savings will automatically be applied at the checkout.

In either case, your old tab will now have loaded the retailer’s website, where you can start shopping for the products you want to buy. Add these products to your basket as you go, keeping in mind any order totals or specific criteria you need to meet to use your chosen voucher code.

Once you’re ready to place your order, you can proceed to checkout by reviewing your basket (which most sites allow you to do by clicking the cart or basket icon in the top corner of their website). If the button next to your code read “Get Discount”, you should see that your savings have been automatically applied to your order total.

If you copied a code to your clipboard, you will need to find the field marked “Promo Code” and paste it here. Click “Apply”, and your order total should change to reflect your savings. This field is usually found near the payment details section, but this varies from retailer to retailer.

What to do if a voucher code doesn’t work

We do our best to make sure the only codes listed on our page are valid, working codes. Every code is tested before it is uploaded, and we don’t include any one-time use or user-specific codes. We also include any and all information we have on terms and conditions for each individual offer on the page.

Despite the steps we take to guarantee codes are working as intended when they’re uploaded, sometimes a code may expire or a retailer may change its terms and conditions before we are able to update the offer. If your code is not accepted at the checkout, there are a few steps you can take to solve the problem.

First, make sure you are meeting any requirements or listed terms and conditions for that code. Many offers include a minimum spend (i.e. orders over £40) or can only be used on specific products (i.e. 5% off specific TV models). You can view a code’s terms and conditions by clicking the “View terms and conditions” text found below the main text.

If you do not meet the conditions listed here, you may need to amend your order to be able to use your chosen code. However, if you meet all conditions and your code is still not working as intended, you can get in touch by emailing coupons.tomsguide@futurenet.com. Be sure to let us know which voucher code you attempted to use and which page you found it on, and our customer service team will respond as soon as they can to help resolve your issue.