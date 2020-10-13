Tiny Keurig coffee maker gets big 45% price cut for Prime Day

Amazon's big sales day is in full swing, but if you think you've already seen every great Prime Day deal, you're wrong. Amazon has held some of the hottest deals percolating in reserve, brewing up their strongest bargains for later in the day to keep the momentum going strong.

And one of the best deals we've seen so far is the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $44.99 on Amazon. The slimmest Keurig coffee maker is also one of the best deals of Amazon Prime Day, with sales slashing the price by 43%.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: was $79.99 now $44.99 @ Amazon

The tiny Keurig K-Mini coffee maker lets you get single-serving coffee in any of Keurig's 100+ pod varieties, making 6-12 ounce quickly and efficiently. It even works with My K-Cup universal reusable pods, letting you enjoy your favorite blend without adding to the landfill. Available in matte black, studio gray and oasis green.View Deal

Measuring just 5-inches wide, the Keurig K-Mini fits even the most cramped countertops and tiniest kitchens, making single-serving K-Cups with style. The mini brewer delivers a fresh cup of coffee in minutes, with all of the Keurig flavor options available, brewing cups from 6 to 12 ounces. The removable drip tray will even let you fill a 7-inch travel mug with ease.

And for the environmentally conscious, the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker works just as well with My K-Cup universal reusable coffee filters, letting you brew your favorite blend without the disposable pod. An automatic shut off also keeps power consumption to a minimum, turning off the coffee maker 90-seconds after the last cup finishes to keep its environmental footprint as small as its physical size.

With all the basic functionality of the best coffee makers, but in a single-serving design, the ultra-efficient Keurig K-Mini is hard to beat, especially at this super-low price. Even better, you can get it in Matte Black, Studio Gray or Oasis Green, all for the same low price.

Shop all Prime Day sales at Amazon