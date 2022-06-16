Supraland is free on Epic Games Store — play it or skip it?

Welcome! This is a weekly series where we tell you which game the Epic Games Store is offering for free. We'll keep you updated on the free games you can get every week, and whether we think they're worth your time. Last week, we covered Maneater (opens in new tab).

Say what you will about how the Epic Games Store compares to Steam, but it's hard to beat getting a new free game to play every week. Last week, Epic Games gave us Maneater. But if causing maximum destruction as a shark wasn't for you, now it's time for something different.

The first-person puzzle game Supraland is available to download for free on the Epic Games Store this week. If you add it to your collection, you'll own it permanently, and can play it whenever you want.

To get Supraland from the Epic Games Store, all you have to do is visit the Epic Games Store Free Games page (opens in new tab). You’ll need an Epic Games account to claim the title, and the Epic Games software client to play it, but both of these are free as well.

The deal is active now, and will run until June 23 at 11:00 a.m. ET. After that, the company will have a different free game on offer.

Supraland: Is it worth your time?

(Image credit: Supra Games)

Supraland draws inspiration from a variety of big-name sources, including Metroid, Zelda and Portal. If you're familiar with those series, you can probably picture what playing Supraland is like.

If not, try this: Supraland is a first-person game, in which you'll explore a childlike sandbox world, solving plenty of puzzles on your way. As you progress, you'll unlock new traversal abilities that let you access areas you couldn't previously reach. Mixed in with the puzzles and exploration is some light combat. It's not too intrusive on the rest of the gameplay, nor is it extremely deep, but it does give another layer to the overall experience.

You'll see some pop culture references along the way, too. If you enjoy this style of reference humor, you're in luck — but if you want to lose yourself in a different world without encountering a stick figure version of Walter White, you might want to steer clear of this game.

Supraland has garnered some significant praise over on Metacritic (opens in new tab). It holds a score of 85/100 from critics, and 8.8/10 from users. Many players noted that while Supraland looks kid-friendly, the puzzles in the game are truly challenging, making this an experience well-suited for players of any age.

If you're looking for a tricky puzzle game with a dose of whimsy in its art style, Supraland is definitely worth your time.