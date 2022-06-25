Fall Guys is free on Epic Games Store — play it or skip it?

Welcome! This is a weekly series where we tell you which game the Epic Games Store is offering for free. We'll keep you updated on the free games you can get every week, and whether we think they're worth your time. Last week, we covered Supraland (opens in new tab).

Say what you will about how the Epic Games Store compares to Steam, but it's hard to beat getting a new free game to play every week. Last week, Epic Games gave us Supraland. But if you were in need a break from puzzle solving, now it's time for something different.

The multiplayer battle royale party game Fall Guys (opens in new tab) is available to download for free on the Epic Games Store this week. If you add it to your collection, you'll own it permanently, and can play it whenever you want.

To get Fall Guys from the Epic Games Store, all you have to do is visit the Epic Games Store Free Games page (opens in new tab). You’ll need an Epic Games account to claim the title, and the Epic Games software client to play it, but both of these are free as well.

The deal is active now, and will run until June 30 at 11:00 a.m. ET. After that, the company will have a different free game on offer.

Fall Guys: Is it worth your time?

(Image credit: MediaTonic)

Fall Guys is a cross-platform multiplayer party game. Whether you go it solo or team up with your friends, you'll be playing mini-games against up to 60 other people. Try your best to avoid being knocked out, and hopefully you'll be the last fall guy standing.

The challenges are somewhat reminiscent of a TV game show like Total Wipeout. Several mini-games involve race to the end of an obstacle course, but there's still a decent amount of variety. It can be seriously addicting to try and get that first-place trophy, and you might find yourself uttering "just one more round" over and over again.

We love Fall Guys here at Tom's Guide — we gave the game a "highly recommended" honor for the most rewarding challenge at the Tom's Guide Awards 2021 for gaming. And the game has garnered similar high praise on Metacritic (opens in new tab). Reviewers gave the game an overall score of 80/100, while users gave it a score of 7.1/10.

The main complaint we had about Fall Guys when it released was its lack of content/ But the game has continuously been updated with new modes, costumes, and mini-games since then. Therefore, we highly recommend adding Fall Guys to your library now that it's available for free. It's even available for free across multiple platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, so this is one free game deal almost everyone can take advantage of.