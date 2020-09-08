The best mattress toppers in 2020

The best mattress toppers will breathe new life into your mattress, giving you increased support and luxury comfort for a better night's sleep - at a fraction of the cost of buying a new mattress. Even if you've just bought the best mattress you could afford - maybe with a timely cheap mattress deal - a mattress topper is still a savvy move: it'll protect your investment from spills, helping prolong its life for longer.

There can sometimes be a bit of confusion about what a mattress topper actually is. Essentially, it’s an extra layer that sits right on top of your mattress, and can be several inches thick. They’re different to mattress pads and protectors, which both work like fitted sheets and don’t have the same mattress-enhancing abilities. For example, the best mattress protector in our guide, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur Supreme, transforms tired mattresses – it’s thick, adaptive and hygienic, and comes at a great price, too.

When choosing the best mattress topper for your bed, there are a few things to think about to make sure you end up with the right one. Firstly, do you want to make your bed softer and more luxurious? If so, consider a feather down topper. If you need extra support, a foam mattress topper is a good option. Do you overheat at night? Look for a mattress topper with advanced cooling properties - we've got plenty of those here.

Whatever your reason for buying a new mattress topper, and whatever your budget, you'll find a brilliant option below. Here's our pick of the best mattress toppers you can buy right now.

The best mattress toppers right now

1. Tempur Topper Supreme Simply the best mattress topper available Depth: 3 inches | Material: Tempur foam | Sizes: 6: Twin - Cal King | RRP: $299 - $449 Extra thick Adaptive, responding to your weight 10-year warranty Washable cover Not the cheapest

Tempur-Pedic's Tempur Topper Supreme combines comfort, quality, and practicality into what we think is the best mattress topper you can buy today. With a whole three inches of Tempur's proprietary responsive foam, it's a great way to get Tempur-Pedic comfort on a budget.

This luxury mattress topper boasts an impressive average score of 4.6 out of 5 from over 2,000 user reviews on the Tempur-Pedic website. A common theme from users is that the Tempur Topper Supreme is great way to upgrade a tired or unsatisfactory mattress - and it's especially for mattresses that are too firm. Many users also comment that it has helped relieve pain when sleeping.

The Tempur Topper Supreme has a hygienic cover to keep away any nasties - like mold, allergen and dust mite dander - and if you want to clean it, you can whip off the cover and throw it in the washer. Plus, with a 10-year warranty, you'll be able to sleep soundly in the knowledge that your topper should last as long as your mattress. For quality, comfort and price, we think Tempur-Pedic's superb Tempur Topper Supreme is the best mattress topper you can buy.

2. Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper The best gel memory foam mattress topper Depth: 4 inches | Material: Gel-infused memory foam | Sizes: 6: Twin - Cal King | RRP: $74.99 - $149.99 Generous thickness Great value Three-year warranty May be too soft for some

If you're after an option to truly luxuriate in, the Lucid Gel Memory Foam mattress topper is well worth considering. Coming in at four inches deep, it's the thickest in our best mattress topper guide, and it's perfect for adding a bit of extra comfort to a firm mattress.

The Lucid Gel Memory Foam mattress topper boasts an impressive average Amazon rating of 4.2 out of 5 from over 10,000 user reviews. Many commend it for the pressure relief it provides, and the majority agree that it has improved their current mattresses.

If you're looking for a firm topper that will give a softer mattress some extra support, this Lucid option probably isn't for you. But if you want to add a layer of luxury comfort without breaking the bank, the vast majority of people will find this plush, gel-infused memory foam topper is a fantastic choice.

3. Avocado Green Organic Latex Mattress Topper Best luxury and eco-friendly mattress topper Depth: 2.75 inches | Material: Natural organic latex | Sizes: 6: Twin - Cal King | RRP: $349 - $649 Premium quality Eco-friendly + vegan option Two firmness options Organic choice is pricey

For anyone looking for a mattress topper that'll look after both you and the environment, the Avocado Green is a tempting proposition. Its all-organic construction, plus carbon-negative status, shows real commitment to sustainability, and you'll even be able to select a vegan option.

It's not all bluster, either: the Avocado Green Organic Latex Mattress Topper is a top-quality option. You can choose between a plush or firm option, plus the organic wool (or vegan cotton batting) helps to naturally wick away heat and moisture.

While the Green is quite expensive, we think its quality more than makes up for that, and customers agree, with almost 2,000 users rating it an average of 4.6 out of 5. If you're after an eco-friendly choice, Avocado's is easily one of the best mattress toppers you can buy

4. Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Best value mattress topper Depth: 2 inches | Material: Gel-infused memory foam | Sizes: 6: Twin – Cal King | RRP: $39.99 - $79.99 Incredible value Super responsive Excellent temperature regulation Ultra durable Cover not machine washable

Buyers on a budget need not settle for a second-rate mattress topper – Linenspa's two-inch Gel Memory Foam topper starts at less than $40 and has over 24,000 extremely positive reviews on Amazon, averaging an amazing 4.5 out of 5.

It's simple but effective, and two inches is more than enough to provide some extra comfort for a cheaper or older mattresses. (You can also upgrade to three inches for a little more.). However, what we like the most is the gel infusion – these gel beads help cool you down, alleviating one of the biggest issues many people have with memory foam. If you're after a bargain, this cheap and cheerful mattress topper is one of the best around.

5. ViscoSoft Active Cooling Copper Topper Best mattress topper for staying cool Depth: 4 inches | Material: Copper-infused memory foam | Sizes: 6: Twin – Cal King | RRP: $199.95 - $319.95 Great for those who get hot Ultra hygienic Relieves pressure points May be too firm for some

If you don't think the Linenspa would keep you cool enough, you the ViscoSoft Active Cooling Copper Topper should do the trick. The fabric cover is specially designed to draw heat away from the body, and the copper-infused foam is supportive and antimicrobial.

That's backed up by user reviews as well, and although there aren't a ton on-site, plenty of them attest to the ViscoSoft's cooling capabilities. Some have claimed it's a little firm, but most people found it just right.

6. Amerisleep Lift Memory Foam Topper Best mattress topper for relieving back pain Depth: 3 inches | Material: HIVE memory foam | Sizes: 6: Twin – Cal King | RRP: $195 HIVE foam technology Great for full-body support Two firmness options Product itself is heavy

If you frequently find yourself waking up with back or shoulder pain, the Amerisleep Lift could be the solution you've been looking for. Available in two different firmness options – Comfort and Support – you'll also be able to soften a firm mattress or give little more support to a soft one, which is great if you suffer from aches and pains.

With user reviews averaging 4.5/5, it's clear that the vast majority of buyers love the Lift, and a feature not often seen in competitors is a non-slip base – you won't find half the topper hanging off the edge of your bed in the morning here.

Amerisleep's HIVE technology is also really useful, and both helps to provide pressure relief and keep you cool at night. If you suffer from aches and pain at night, the Lift is one of the best mattress toppers to try.

7. Parachute Down Feather Topper Best down mattress topper Depth: 3 inches | Material: European white down | Sizes: 6: Twin – Cal King | RRP: $269 All-natural down filling Super soft and luxurious Dense 550 fill Too soft for those looking for targeted support

A little different from the largely foam mattress toppers so far, this Parachute topper might just be the last word in luxury – three inches of all-natural down in a cotton sateen shell. It's like having a duvet above and below you.

If you're someone who loves to get really cozy at night, the Parachute Down Feather Topper is among the best mattress toppers in this guide. And although it might not have all the latest tech, tons of reviewers have claimed that this mattress topper has relieved their back pain, and has transformed an older mattress into something special again.

8. The Company Store Legends Hotel Down Alternative Baffled Featherbed Best hypo-allergenic mattress topper Depth: 4 inches | Material: TCS Down-Free fill | Sizes: 4: Twin – King | RRP: $199 Great for those with allergies Seriously plump and comfy Very deep at 4" Not washable

If you want the sheer luxury of a down mattress topper, but don't want the real thing – perhaps you're avoiding animal-derived materials, or you suffer from allergies– the TCS Down Alternative Featherbed is the perfect alternative. With four inches of TCS's trademark Down-Free filling, you'll get all the plush comfort with none of the downsides.

If you're looking for a firm mattress topper, this won't be right for you. But for sink-right-in comfort it's a perfect choice. However, we'd highly recommend picking up a protector alongside the Featherbed, because you won't be able to wash or dry clean it if it gets dirty.

9. Eight Sleep The Pod Thermo Cover The best high-tech mattress topper Depth: | Material: Liquid cooling pad | Sizes: 4: Full – Cal King | RRP: $1,495 Dual-zone cooling and heating Fits any 10" or 11" mattress Sleep tracking for two people Expensive

If money is no object, then there's no reason not to get an Eight Sleep Pod Thermo cover. Eight Sleep's Pod mattress is excellent, and the Thermo cover essentially transforms any old mattress into a state-of-the-art bed right out of a science fiction novel.

With temperature settings ranging from 55-110°F – separately adjustable for both sides of the bed – even if you and your partner have drastically different sleeping styles, you'll be able tailor your experience and rest soundly. You'll also be able to track your sleep with the free app, plus it comes with a 30-day trial, during which you can send it back for a full refund.

The only hitch is that price: starting at $1,495, this is a serious investment, but if you can afford it, there's a lot on offer here.

10. Pure Brands Down Alternative Mattress Topper and pad One of the most popular mattress toppers at Amazon Depth: 2 inches | Material: Breathable microfiber | Sizes: 6: Full – Cal King | RRP: $35.99 Excellent value No animal products used Machine washable Not as thick as others

For the budget-conscious just looking for a cheap and effective way of enhancing your current mattress, this Pure Brands topper is one of the best out there. Although it's only two inches thick, its average rating of 4.5/5 on Amazon speaks volumes – you don't have to shell out hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars to get the best mattress topper for most people.

Simple in construction, this mattress topper offers a lightweight solution for beds that are too firm, and can provide a good amount of extra comfort and support. Also, users claim that it lasts well, so you should get a good few years of service from this great-value mattress topper.

How thick should my mattress topper be?

Toppers can range in thickness greatly, from just an inch or two to eight inches or more. However, a happy medium for most is around four inches, and those under two inches should probably be avoided.

A thin topper is unlikely to actually provide much extra support or cushioning, and in use you're likely to 'bottom out', meaning your pressure points won't really be feeling any difference compared to your mattress alone.

Those that are too thick, however (especially standard memory foam toppers), will have you sinking deeply into the topper. While some might enjoy this, it can prove problematic when it comes to moving around in bed. You might find yourself feeling a little trapped, and if it doesn't spring back into shape immediately you could also struggle to get comfy when you change position.

While it all depends on your preference and what material you've chosen, we think between two to four inches is the best for a mattress topper.

How do I choose the best mattress topper?

When choosing the best mattress topper, you should consider exactly why you need one. If your current mattress is too soft, you should look for a firm topper that will help give you support and alleviate any sinking you currently experience. For example, the Amerisleep Lift Support is great for this, providing extra support while not being rock-hard. Firm topper are usually preferred by back and front sleepers.

If your mattress is too firm, your options are quite varied, ranging from traditional memory foams to feather down and down alternatives. These will help retain the support your firm mattress provides while adding some plush comfort. This will help you get comfortable easily, and will alleviate hip and shoulder stress if you're a side sleeper.

You might also be looking for a topper to help you stay cool at night. There are a number of options here, but a although many companies claim their toppers help dissipate heat, it's worth reading user reviews to make sure this is true.

Are mattress toppers good for back and hip pain?

They certainly can be. If you're a side sleeper you might find your back and shoulders ache when sleeping on a firm mattress. This may be because your spine isn't properly aligned in bed. A topper can help with this by providing extra depth and support while also taking stress away from your pressure points.

A firm topper can so the same for soft mattresses, and help you stop sinking too deeply into your bed.

What's the best way to care for my mattress topper?

As with most products, it's always best to see what the manufacturer suggests in terms of care. Some are entirely machine-washable, while other can't even be dry cleaned and can only be stop cleaned.

To help prolong the life of any topper, though, we'd recommend using a mattress protector as well. This will stop any soiling or stains damaging your topper, and as a bonus they can help stop the topper sliding off the bed through use.

Which is better: a gel or memory foam topper?

Memory foam topper dominate the market, and can provide affordable, effective ways or both firming up or softening your current mattress. However, cheaper versions do often suffer from heat retention, which can make some overheat at night.

Gel and gel-infused foams perform much the same as memory foam toppers, but have technologies baked in that help dissipate heat. This is great if you tend to run hot, but many premium foams without gel have other ways of dissipating heat.

