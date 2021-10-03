As feature-packed as each of the new iPhone 13 models are out of the box, the best iPhone 13 accessories can extend those capabilities even further. Depending on the add-on you pick up, you can make sure your iPhone stays charged longer, can join you for a drive or bike ride, or even help you track down lost items.

Cases are certainly one type of accessory, but in this best iPhone 13 accessories round-up, we're focusing on other supplemental iPhone gear that you should consider for your new phone. (And if you do need a case, be sure to check out our separate guides to the best iPhone 13 cases, best iPhone 13 mini cases, best iPhone 13 Pro cases and best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases.)

No matter what kind of iPhone 13 accessory you're looking for — charger, MagSafe add-on, mount or wireless earbuds — we've got something that can make your iPhone experience even better than what you get out of the box. These are the best iPhone 13 accessories we've spotted so far.

What are the best iPhone 13 accessories?

The primary accessory you're going to need for your iPhone is some way to charge the handset, so you'll find a lot of different charging options among the best iPhone 13 accessories. That includes Apple's only 20W USB-C Power Adapter — no charger in the box, remember? — as well as charging stands from Belkin and Mophie that let you power up multiple devices at once.

You're going to want accessories that make it easy to take your iPhone 13 with you, too, so we picked the Spiegel Wireless Car Charger for your car and the Peak Design Out Front Bike Mount for your bike.

Finally, be sure to check out Apple's own iPhone 13 accessory lineup, which includes everything from MagSafe-compatible options like the new Leather Wallet and the Apple AirTag for tracking the location of valuables from your smartphone.

The best iPhone 13 accessories you can buy right now

The iPhone 13 carries over several iPhone 12 features, including one of the most inconvenient ones — there's no charger included with your phone. That's not a problem if you've got charges from recent iPhone purchases lying around, but if not, you're going to want to stock up on a new wall charger to keep your iPhone 13 powered up.

In this case, we'd recommend going straight to the source and getting the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter. Since it's from Apple, there's no worries about compatibility, and the 20W charging speed lets you charge up phone at their maximum rate. And should Apple stick with its Lightning port — and it seems like the phone maker will at this point — there's no reason why this iPhone 13 accessory won't be able to work with future phones from Apple.

With rumors circulating that the AirPods 3 are in the works and ready to ship at any time, we'd have a hard recommending Apple's wireless earbuds right now, as good an option as those are. Instead, why not try the Jabra Elite Active 75t? In addition to being one of the best iPhone 13 accessories, we also rate Jabra's wireless earbuds as the best running headphones available.

The Jabra Elite 75t connects to your iPhone 13 over Bluetooth and provides dynamic, lovely sound. You'll also enjoy active noise cancellation and longer battery life than even Apple's AirPods Pro can muster. They're a terrific add-on to the iPhone 13, at least until we find out what the latest AirPods have offer.

More than a few iPhone 13 cases included built-in wallets for carrying around cash and cards. But what if you're more interested in the wallet part than the case itself?

Apple has an answer in the form of the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe. You get a leather wallet that fastens on to the back of your iPhone 13 using MagSafe connectors. Don't worry about those magnets affecting the three credit cards you can stash inside the Leather Wallet — it's shielded so your cards are kept safe.

Because this is an accessory from Apple, you also get built-in support for Find My, the Apple location app found on iPhones. That way, if your wallet ever gets separated from your phone, you'll be able to use the Find My app to track down its last known location.

4. Anker Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger Best iPhone 13 portable charger Specifications Accessory Type: Charger MagSafe Compatible?: Yes Special Features: Adds 17 hours of additional video playtime TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £44.99 View at Amazon

The iPhone 13 models all feature better battery life than the iPhone 12 family, particularly the iPhone 13 Pro models. But even with longer-lasting batteries, there are still going to be times when you won't be anywhere near an outlet any time soon.

Anker's Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger can help. This 5,000 mAh battery snaps on to the back of your iPhone 13 via MagSafe, and extends the battery life of your phone — you get an extra 17 hours of video playback from the battery, Anker says. The battery even works if your iPhone 13 is housed inside a MagSafe-friendly case.

5. Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Best at-home charger for iPhone 13 Specifications Accessory Type: Charger MagSafe Compatible?: Yes Special Features: Adjustable orientation TODAY'S BEST DEALS £76.54 View at Amazon £92.44 View at Amazon

You don't need multiple chargers for both the iPhone and your AirPods. Just attach them to Belkin's MagSafe-friendly 2-in-1 charger for 15W wireless charging. You'll need a MagSafe-enabled case for Belkin's charger to do its business, but if you've bought into Apple's charging eco-system, this iPhone accessory is a perfect complement.

Our favorite feature is that the charging panel for the Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Charger can rotate. That means you can charge your phone upright when making a FaceTime call or re-orient it into horizontal mode when you want to kick back and watch a video on the iPhone 13's display.

6. Mophie 3-in-1 stand for MagSafe Charger Most versatile iPhone 13 accessory Specifications Accessory Type: Charger MagSafe Compatible?: MagSafe Special Features: Simultaneous TODAY'S BEST DEALS £84.95 View at Apple UK Check Amazon

Sometimes people don't stop at buying an iPhone. They also pick up AirPods, maybe even an Apple Watch. And if that describes you and your recent purchases from Apple, the Mophie 3-in-1 stand is one of the best iPhone 13 accessories that also helps charge up Apple devices.

In addition to a place where you can charge your iPhone 13, Mophie's stand includes dedicated areas for charing an Apple Watch and AirPods. As you might imagine, you'll have to clear some space for this 7.9 x 5.6 x 4-inch stand, but if you've got the room on your desk, this is a great way to fill all your charging needs from one source.

7. Spiegel Wireless Car Charger Best iPhone 13 accessory for your car Specifications Accessory Type: Charger MagSafe Compatible?: Yes Special Features: Rotatable, works with other MagSafe accessories TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Spiegel

Spiegel's Wireless Car Charger works with any MagSafe compatible iPhone, which includes all four iPhone 13 models. It's a great addition if you want a way to keep your iPhone charged while in the car.

The circular Car Charger is rotatable so that you can swivel the phone into the ideal position for seeing driving directions. And you've got a choice of four colors — champagne gold, iron red, black and space gray — to best match the interior of your ride.

8. Peak Design Out Front Bike Mount Best iPhone 13 accessory for bikers Specifications Accessory Type: Bike mount MagSafe Compatible?: N/A Special Features: Rotatable TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon View at Peak Design

Some people get around on two wheels instead of four. And the Peak Design Out Front Bike Mount is ideal for attaching your iPhone 13 to the handlebars of your bike — if you also buy one of Peak Design's Everyday Cases, which is required for this accessory.

Peak Design is betting that you will, though, since the case and mount work together to keep your iPhone securely attached while letting your rotate the phone as you see fit. It's also easy to remove your iPhone from the mount when your ride is over.

There are other advantages to the Out Front Bike Mount that make it one of the best iPhone 13 accessories. The setup kit includes an extra accessory mount for attaching an action camera like a GoPro. The mount is weatherproof and lightweight as well.

Like every iPhone since the iPhone 11, the iPhone 13 models feature a U1 Ultra Wideband chip. That means you can use the Precision Finding features that are part of Apple's AirTag when you need to track down lost keys or any other item you attach this location tracker, too.

In our Apple AirTag review, we came away impressed by its easy setup and compact design. The tracker also works with the built in Find My app on your iPhone for easy access. If you're always misplacing your keys, this is one iPhone 13 accessory you'll want to make sure to pick up.

Some phone users like the grip that a PopSocket attachment can provide to a smartphone, giving you an easy way of carrying your device in one hand. But the placement of that PopSocket would seem to interfere with the MagSafe features supported by the iPhone 13, particularly when it comes time to wirelessly charge your phone.

The PopGrip aims to solve that problem by sliding off when it's time to reap the benefits of MagSafe charging and stay firmly in place at all other times. You'll need a MagSafe-friend case, as the PopGrip isn't recommended of either bare phones or non-MagSafe cases. But it's a lightweight and convenient way to carry your iPhone 13 around.

What to look for in an iPhone 13 accessory

The nice thing about iPhone 13 accessories is that — with a few exceptions — they'll work with any iPhone 13 model, from the iPhone 13 mini all the way up to iPhone 13 Pro Max. The exception would be accessories with cases or specific mounting setups that take the size of the phone into account.

Generally speaking, you'll want to opt for accessories that are MagSafe friendly. That's especially true for any charging pads, but it also goes with accessories that you'd have to remove if you want to be able to charge your phone wireless. Note that many of the charging pads we feature among the best iPhone accessories only work with a MagSafe case.

A lot of the MagSafe-friendly accessories that are iPhone 12-compatible should also work with the iPhone 13, though you should check with the manufacturer to be sure. All the items included on our best iPhone 13 accessories list are listed as iPhone 13-compatible so there's no need for any additional leg work on your part.