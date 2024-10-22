This 65-inch QLED TV just hit lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday

The best Black Friday TV deals are still to come, but if you want to get a jump on the competition then you might want to check out this great QLED TV deal.
Right now, the TCL Q7 QLED (2023) is on sale at Best Buy for $599 after a $200 discount. It has full array local dimming and offers up to 1,000 nits peak brightness, plus at 65 inches from corner-to-corner it's solid size for Sunday football games. This ties the lowest price we've ever seen for this model.
TCL Q7 65" Google TV: was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy
The TCL Q7 is an awesome mid-range QLED TV that uses full array local dimming for good contrast and quantum dots for superior color vibrancy. For sports fans, it comes with a 120Hz native refresh rate and the powerful AiPQ Gen 3 Engine for better upscaling and motion interpolation. There's also Google TV built-in for Chromecast support, which allows you to send videos from your phone to the screen when connected to the same Wi-Fi network. For just under $600, it's a solid deal.
55" for $499 ($100 off)
75" for $899 ($200 off)
85" for $1,499 ($100 off)
We're not naming any names here, but some QLED TVs from other manufacturers can be, well, a bit pricey. But TCL keeps prices manageable with its mid-range models costing a fraction of the competition.
Case in point: The Q7 is approximately equivalent to the Samsung Q70C from 2023 that's usually on Amazon for around $900. For $300 less, you're getting a 120Hz QLED from TCL that comes with Google TV instead of Tizen. It's a win-win.
Unlike the Samsung, the TCL supports every major HDR format, including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG. It meets the IMAX Enhanced Certification and even offers AMD FreeSync Premium Pro when connected to an AMD GPU.
I will say, having tested it, I like the TCL QM8 that's available for $849 after a $300 discount, but that's unfortunately sold out at the moment. I'll keep my eyes peeled for it to come back in stock over the next few weeks, but those looking to save some money can't go wrong with the mid-range Q7 model.
