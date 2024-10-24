Not a typo! The 77-inch LG B4 OLED is $1,500 off right now

If the only thing better than an OLED TV is a really big OLED TV, then the only thing better than a really big OLED TV is one that's on sale for a whopping $1,500 off. That's no joke, either: You can get the 77-inch LG B4 OLED for $1,996 at Amazon right now. According to deals tracking website CamelCamelCamel, it's the lowest price this TV has ever been.

It's rare for an OLED TV of this size to drop below $2,000, and as is always the case with steep sales, there's no guarantee that this price will last. It's one of the best OLED TVs for folks who want a sensational picture for a sensible price. Here's what you need to know.

LG 77" B4 OLED TV: was $3,499 now $1,996 @ Amazon

The B4 is LG's most value-forward OLED TV of 2024, and it only gets better with a discount as steep as this. Like all OLED TVs, the B4 leverages self-lit pixels for perfect black levels and incredible overall contrast. It doesn't get as bright as higher-end LG OLEDs, but its picture should hold up in rooms that get a modest amount of light, and it'll look especially impressive in dark rooms. The B4 also comes with plenty of gaming enhancements, including ALLM, VRR, FreeSync, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz. We rarely see 77-inch OLEDs drop this low in price, so jump on this deal while you can.

The B4 is a terrific TV for picture purists and budget-hunters alike.

LG's entry-level B4 may not be as kitted out as the higher-end C4 OLED and G4 OLED, but it's nevertheless a terrific TV for picture purists and budget-hunters alike. Critically, there's never been a better time to buy an entry-level OLED from LG, as they've never been better than they are right now.

While previous entry-level LG OLEDs (like the LG A2 OLED) were limited to HDMI 2.0 and 60Hz refresh rates, the B4 arrives with a native refresh rate of 120Hz, and all four of its inputs are of the high-bandwidth, HDMI 2.1 variety. This means that the B4 supports 4K gaming at 120Hz across every input. That's mighty convenient.

And, if you consider yourself a dedicated gamer, you're bound to appreciate what the B4 is working with in terms of gaming features: Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), AMD FreeSync, and G-Sync compatibility are all accounted for. The biggest gaming benefit of all, however, might just be the B4's OLED display.

An OLED TV's bread and butter is contrast. While LED TVs rely on a backlight, every pixel on a TV like the B4 is self-illuminating. This means that, not only is the B4 capable of achieving perfect, inky black levels, it can regulate contrast right down to each pixel.

Being an entry-level OLED, the B4 isn't as bright as higher-end options. This is where it helps to have the incredible perceived contrast of OLED display technology in your back pocket, though — it's pretty much going to look great no matter what, so long as you don't set it up in a sun-drenched room.

As mentioned, I can't say for certain whether or not this discount will still be kicking around for very long, so if you're interested, pounce on it. There's no need to wait until Black Friday.