TCL just announced an all-new Mini-LED TV at CES 2025 — and you can buy it right now

TCL just unveiled a new Mini-LED TV at CES 2025, which isn't much of a surprise. What is surprising, however, is that it's available for preorder right now.

It's called the TCL QM6K, and it packs plenty of interesting hardware and features into a package that emphasizes affordability and value. My colleague Kate recently went hands-on with the TCL QM6K, but here's a quick rundown of the TV, from pricing to specs.

TCL QM6K: sizes and pricing

The QM6K is available in six sizes ranging from a relatively modest 50 inches all the way up to a room-dominating 98-inch model. At the time of the announcement, here's what we know about pricing (in USD):

50-inch (50QM6K): $749

55-inch (55QM6K): $799

65-inch (65QM6K): $999

75-inch (75QM6K): $1,299

85-inch (85QM6K): $1,999

98-inch (98QM6K): $3,499

There are some key differences between some of the sizes in the QM6K series. For one thing, the 85- and 95-inch versions of the QM6K feature a special matte finish designed to cut down on glare. I managed to see this matte finish in action here on the showroom floor, and I found it to be pretty effective.

In addition, only the 65-, 75- and 85-inch models are available for preorder on TCL's website at the time of writing. If that changes, we'll be sure to update this page.

TCL QM6K: specs and performance

(Image credit: Future)

The QM6K is built around a Mini-LED display with quantum dots — what TCL refers to as "QD-Mini LED." New this year is a feature calls Zero-Delay Transient Response, which reportedly improves quick transitions between dark and bright images.

In terms of performance, we'll have to wait until we get our hands on one for testing, but TCL claims that the QM6K's brightness and dimming capabilities are improved on account of its Super High Energy LED Chip, which manages up to 500 local dimming zones.

On the gaming side of things, the QM6K is ready for action with a full suite of HDMI 2.1 inputs and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz in 4K. AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro is along for the ride, too. We won't know how effective the QM6K is at limiting input lag until we test a unit of our own.

Other noteworthy features include Dolby Vision support, an Onkyo 2.1 sound system and TCL's AiPQ Pro Processor. During my brief time with the 98-inch QM6K, I didn't get an opportunity to listen to content. I'm eager to see how it sounds during movies, games and more.

The QM6K user experience is built around the Google TV smart platform, which isn't a surprise, considering its inclusion in TCL's lineup last year. This applies to all six sizes in the series.

TCL QM6K: outlook

With models starting at $749 (including a 65-inch option for $999), the QM6K seems poised to be TCL's value-forward 4K TV in 2025. It's more affordable than last year's QM7 was at launch, but from a hardware standpoint, it's better equipped than TCL's entry-level QLED from last year, the Q6 QLED.

I'll be interested to see if TCL showcases an additional, higher-end Mini-LED TV in the coming days to compete with brands like Hisense and Samsung.

If you want to learn more, check out our hands-on impressions of the TCL QM6K.