Hurry! This awesome 55-inch LG OLED TV is $400 off before the holidays

Every holiday season, my friends, family and readers ask me for TV-shopping advice. They want to know about the latest models, of course, but many of them don't realize that TVs from the previous year are even more marked down. It's like getting a discount on top of a discount.

This is exactly what's happening to one of our favorite affordable OLED TVs of 2023. Right now, you can get a 55-inch LG B3 OLED for just $798 at Walmart. It's one of the best OLED TV deals right now and a fantastic way to save even more money on a budget-friendly OLED that's packed with gaming features.

LG 55" B3 OLED TV: was $1,199 now $798 at Walmart The LG B3 may be a 2023 release, but I'd rather watch it than most of the similarly priced TVs I reviewed this year. It's not nearly as bright as a high-end OLED TV, but as long as you're not situated in a bright room, it'll shine. Best of all, gamers are getting a solid array of features, including two HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and Dolby Vision support.

My favorite aspect of the LG B3 (other than its incredible, OLED-level contrast) is that it hardly compromises anything on the gaming side of things. You're only getting two HDMI 2.1 inputs, but the B3 supports Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Dolby Vision gaming.

And, while the B3 doesn't offer the added spec of 4K gaming support at 144Hz, its pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs are nevertheless ready to rock at 4K/120Hz. This is a great feature to have if you're a dedicated (or even casual) gamer.

What makes the B3 more affordable than mid-range OLEDs from LG and Samsung is its overall performance. You'll almost assuredly be floored by its picture most of the time (and you'll have perfect black levels and LG's excellent picture processing to thank for that), but in brighter rooms, the B3 doesn't pop in HDR the way a brighter, more-capable OLED TV might.

Still, I dare you to not be impressed by this TV. It's sensational.

In our LG B3 OLED review, we made note of its superb out-of-the-box accuracy. In LG's Filmmaker mode, we clocked a Delta-E of around 1.8 (with a lower number being indicative of higher reference accuracy). To put it another way, this is the sort of data point you would hope to see after having a TV calibrated.

Given the year-old nature of the B3 (as well as the ever-shifting landscape of holiday deals), I recommend pouncing on this before it vanishes in a puff of smoke. It's a great pickup if you've been waiting to save big on an OLED.