Samsung Smart TVs finally gain access to a bunch of awesome anime content — here’s how

Samsung TV owners can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Crunchyroll arrives to bring some of the very best anime to the display platform.

Crunchyroll and Samsung have teamed up to bring the exciting world of anime, from the pirate-fueled adventure of “One Piece” to the mystical meditation that is “Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End,” to its various TVs. The long-absent Crunchyroll app has plagued Samsung TV owners for years and will bring a host of anime goodness to both new and existing Samsung TV users.

The new app is available starting today for US-based Samsung TV owners specifically spanning models from 2017 to 2023. A global release of the Crunchyroll app is slated for rollout on Samsung TVs later this week.

Anime-charged Samsung TVs

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Are you a proud owner of the Samsung S90C OLED or even the 8K Samsung QN900C QLED TV? As two of the very best TVs in the market, they prove to come even more heralded now with the inclusion of Crunchyroll and its wide range of anime classics.

For the first time ever, a dedicated Crunchyroll app is getting added to Samsung TVs based in the US and India. The new Crunchyroll app for Samsung TVs can easily be found and downloaded via Samsung's Smart Hub. An official global rollout of the Crunchyroll app for Samsung TVs is planned for later this week.

Currently, the app will only be available on Samsung TV models released between the years 2017 and 2023. Though not explicitly stated, it would come as no surprise that the new Crunchyroll app finds its home on Samsung’s 2024 TV lineup, as well.

It’s been a long and hard road for Samsung TV owners that love anime. Look no further than the WikiHow page on ways to watch Crunchyroll on your Samsung Smart TV just to see how much of an annoyance the procedure was prior to this new app’s rollout.

Samsung TV users aren’t the only ones without access to Crunchyroll, though, as there still seems to be no dedicated app for LG TVs, unfortunately. At least Apple Vision Pro wearers can experience the over 46,000 episodes and movies that make up Crunchyroll’s anime catalogue, in addition to the 3,300 Japanese music videos and specials.

If you're unsure if the anime app can run on your system, you can find a full list of Crunchyroll supported devices and operating systems here. With such an incredible list of must watch new anime debuting later this year, the new Crunchyroll app on Samsung TVs comes at the perfect time as the Spring anime season fast approaches.