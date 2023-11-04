Attack on Titan final episode release date: Here's exactly when Final Chapters Special 2 lands on Crunchyroll

The end is almost near for Attack on Titan. After 10 years of epic battles, dizzying twists, and dedicated hearts, The Final Chapters Special 2 will bring Eren's saga to a close. The highly anticipated series finale premiers Saturday, November 4, and now Crunchyroll has revealed exactly when subscribers outside of Japan can stream it.

This week, Crunchyroll announced that Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 2 will hit the service on November 4 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and Southeast Asia. Thanks to time zone math, that means the finale actually lands on Sunday, November 5 across the pond at midnight GMT / 10 a.m. AEDT.

Relive the battle between humans and Titans before the epic saga reaches its thrilling conclusion when Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 premieres November 4 at 5pm PT!🔥 Catch up on all episodes now: https://t.co/fJxppVDed0 pic.twitter.com/Dqmar44T5SNovember 3, 2023 See more

The Japanese broadcast will be followed by a live-streaming global after-party event that runs from November 5-8. The event will feature interviews with the series cast and crew reflecting on the anime's run from its beginnings through the finale.

The first half of Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters debuted back in March, but an hours-long delay left fans outside of Japan scrambling to watch the special online the day of. Here's hoping this latest debut goes off without a hitch.

Since Attack on Titan's premiere in 2013, it's entered the pantheon of the greatest anime series of all time. Adapted from Hajime Isayama's seminal manga, it imagines a post-apocalyptic world in which giant, man-eating Titans have forced humanity to retreat inside a massive, fortified city. There, only the militant Survey Corps dares to venture beyond society's towering walls to learn more about the Titans in what many consider to be an idealistic but ultimately doomed campaign to change the world. But as we learned at the end of the last season, the world of Attack on Titan is not what we've been led to believe.

The show's final season was originally split into three parts, with Crunchyroll later revealing in January that Part 3 would be divided into two hour-long specials dubbed The Final Chapters.