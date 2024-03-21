Samsung is giving away a free 65-inch TV when you pre-order a 2024 QLED or OLED

Samsung announced its 2024 TV line-up back in January, but now it's putting a price tag to each of its new OLED and QLED TVs, including the new Samsung S95D OLED.

And while most of these screens are going to break the bank — the QN900D 8K QLED starts at $4,999 — Samsung is offering a panacea for the burn by giving away a 65-inch screen with every pre-order.

The 65-inch TV up for grabs is the TU690T that was released in 2023 and currently sells for around $500 on Best Buy's website.

According to Samsung, the offer is valid on any new Samsung 2024 TV from the Neo QLED, Neo QLED 8K, OLED or Samsung The Frame series ordered before April 11.

(Image credit: Samsung)

How much are the new 2024 models going to cost?

While most of the TVs in the 2024 lineup are expensive, there are going to be a few affordable models in the mix. The 43-inch version of The Frame will cost $999 while the 55-inch QN85D will cost $1,399. That's still not exactly pennies on the dollar, but it's a decent deal when you factor in the extra 65-inch model Samsung's throwing in.

To take advantage of the deal, just head over to Samsung's website and add one of the following TVs to your cart:

The Frame

Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now! Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Samsung OLED

Neo QLED 4K

Neo QLED 8K

Samsung TVs vs the competition

From what we saw of them at CES, Samsung's lineup is looking pretty solid this year. The Samsung S95D OLED, in particular, has caught our eye thanks to its effective new anti-glare filter, something no other competitor has.

The Neo 4K models are a perennial favorite of ours as well, with last year's Samsung QN90C QLED taking a top spot on our list of the best TVs. The new QN90D looks to raise the bar higher this year while the QN85D lowers the barrier to entry some.

We didn't get to spend as much time with them as we'd like, but the Samsung 8K TVs continued to impress in Vegas at CES — though 8K resolution still feels a bit like overkill considering the lack of native content available.

The Frame 2024, well, will continue to appeal to the design-focused crowd. Expect to see a few upticks in performance, but it still largely focuses on seamlessly blending into your decor rather than giving you the best performance for your dollar.

We'll have more to share about these TVs in the coming weeks as we approach their April launch date, and we'll be sure to bring them in for proper testing ASAP.