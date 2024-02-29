Huge OLED TV sale at Amazon — here's the 5 deals I'd buy

Looking to upgrade your TV? Now's a great time thanks to all the awesome OLED TV sales Amazon is running. Whether you're looking for entry-level or high-end, I've searched for the best deals on OLED TVs this week.

Amazon has LG C3 4K OLED TVs on sale from $898 right now. We rate it as the best mid-tier OLED TV you can buy, and it offers stunning visuals and great gaming performance. Discounts range up to over $2,000 off for the 83-inch model. Plus, don't miss the Samsung 55-inch S95C 4K OLED TV for $1,897 at Amazon. This is hands-down the best looking TV you can buy right now, and it's currently on sale for $600 off.

But those aren't the only OLED TV deals around right now at Amazon. I've rounded up all my favorite discounts to help you save on your next TV upgrade. Plus, it's also worth checking out the best deals at the PlayStation store.

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,096 @ Amazon

The LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included. In our LG B3 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is an amazing value and stands up astonishingly well against other mid-tier OLEDs.

Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy

Samsung 55" S90C OLED 4K TV: was $1,899 now $1,397 @ Amazon

The Samsung S90C is a slightly cheaper alternative to the S95C. However, both TVs use the same QD-OLED display and are great for gamers with low latency, HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for 4K/144Hz. The only major difference is that the S95C gets brighter, which makes it a better pick for rooms with lots of ambient light. Otherwise, the S90C is an amazing value that'll save you a few hundred bucks. It packs HDR 10+/HLG support, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/SmartThings compatibility, and built-in Alexa voice assistant.

Price check: $1,399 @ Best Buy | $1,399 @ Samsung

Sony 55" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,498 @ Amazon

You'll get remarkable picture quality on the Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED thanks to Sony's powerful XR processor. And, naturally, it's designed for use with the PS5, making it a good choice for gamers. HDR 10/HLG/Dolby Vision are included, as well as 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate. In our Sony Bravia XR A80L review, we highly praised this TV's gorgeous visuals and powerful sound.

Price check: $1,499 @ Best Buy