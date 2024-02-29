Huge OLED TV sale at Amazon — here's the 5 deals I'd buy
Check out the 5 deals I'd buy on OLED TVs this week
Looking to upgrade your TV? Now's a great time thanks to all the awesome OLED TV sales Amazon is running. Whether you're looking for entry-level or high-end, I've searched for the best deals on OLED TVs this week.
Amazon has LG C3 4K OLED TVs on sale from $898 right now. We rate it as the best mid-tier OLED TV you can buy, and it offers stunning visuals and great gaming performance. Discounts range up to over $2,000 off for the 83-inch model. Plus, don't miss the Samsung 55-inch S95C 4K OLED TV for $1,897 at Amazon. This is hands-down the best looking TV you can buy right now, and it's currently on sale for $600 off.
But those aren't the only OLED TV deals around right now at Amazon. I've rounded up all my favorite discounts to help you save on your next TV upgrade. Plus, it's also worth checking out the best deals at the PlayStation store.
Amazon TV deals — Quick links
- LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $898
- LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,096
- Samsung 55" S90C OLED 4K TV: was $1,899 now $1,397
- Sony 55" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,498
- Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,897
Amazon TV deals — Quick links
LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $898 @ Amazon
The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.
48" for $1,096 ($373 off)
55" for $1,396 ($403 off)
65" for $1,393 ($606 off)
77" for $1,922 ($1,577 off)
83" for $3,227 ($2,074 off)
LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,096 @ Amazon
The LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included. In our LG B3 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is an amazing value and stands up astonishingly well against other mid-tier OLEDs.
Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy
Samsung 55" S90C OLED 4K TV: was $1,899 now $1,397 @ Amazon
The Samsung S90C is a slightly cheaper alternative to the S95C. However, both TVs use the same QD-OLED display and are great for gamers with low latency, HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for 4K/144Hz. The only major difference is that the S95C gets brighter, which makes it a better pick for rooms with lots of ambient light. Otherwise, the S90C is an amazing value that'll save you a few hundred bucks. It packs HDR 10+/HLG support, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/SmartThings compatibility, and built-in Alexa voice assistant.
Price check: $1,399 @ Best Buy | $1,399 @ Samsung
Sony 55" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,498 @ Amazon
You'll get remarkable picture quality on the Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED thanks to Sony's powerful XR processor. And, naturally, it's designed for use with the PS5, making it a good choice for gamers. HDR 10/HLG/Dolby Vision are included, as well as 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate. In our Sony Bravia XR A80L review, we highly praised this TV's gorgeous visuals and powerful sound.
Price check: $1,499 @ Best Buy
Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,897 @ Amazon
Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 120Hz refresh rate. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers and everyone in between. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports and HDR10+/HLG support.
Price check: $1,899 @ Best Buy
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
Most Popular
By Rory Mellon