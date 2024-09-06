Forget OLED TVs — this new Xgimi laser projector can beam an image of up to 150 inches

Xgimi, maker of some of the best projectors, is set to unleash some awesome new projectors, and it all starts with its Aura 2 Ultra Short Through (UST) model that aims to blend luxury design with modern specs.

Announced at IFA Berlin today (September 6), the Xgimi Aura 2 can hit a maximum screen size of 150-inch and leverages 2,300 ISO lumens of white and color brightness. The Aura 2 utilizes Xgimi's new Dual Light 2.0 technology that combines LEDs and lasers for incredible color accuracy, which Xgimi claims reaches as much as 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Owing to its luxury design, the Aura 2 also has a sliding cover intended to not only give the projector a more futuristic look but also keep its lens clean of dirt and grime. Unchecked, that kind of detritus can cause major issues when you're trying to display images.

You can buy the Aura 2 for $2,699 today on Xgimi's website, but it's not the only design announced by Xgimi. The projector maker has a slew of accompanying products for a wide range of consumers, from its portable MoGo 3 Pro to its newest far-throw models.

A luxury UST for cinephiles

(Image credit: Xgimi)

The original Xgimi Aura UST launched all the way back in 2021 at an asking price of $1,799. At the time, the projector space was still in its infancy, with major competitors in the Formovie Theater and AWOIL Vision LTV-3500 Tri-laser UST not making head waves until a year later.

Now, however, Xgimi is amplifying its innovation in the new Aura 2, a redesign that pulls out all the stops and vies to take on some of the best UST projectors in the market. With a screen size that can range between 90- and 150 inches, the Aura 2 does well in mantaining quite the lead over major rivals that tend to reach just 120 inches.

While its 2300 ISO lumens leaves a bit to be desired — in contrast, the Epson EpiqVision LS800 hits a whopping 4,000 ISO lumens for nearly the same price — the Aura 2 still features four built-in 15W front-firing speakers made by Harmon Kardon. It's also certified for the range of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, HLG, and HDR10.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Xgimi's auto-keystone alignment function also ensures you're not fiddling with setup for hours on end, which can be the case for the Hisense PX-3 Pro and several other similar designs. A handy sliding cover also keeps its delicate lens safe from unwanted dirt and dust that can often stick to the lens when it's not in use.

Bring the cineplex anywhere

Why the XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro Is the Perfect Projector for On-the-Go Entertainment - YouTube Watch On

Ever wanted to bring your favorite content with you wherever you went, never once missing that NFL live stream or latest episode of Slow Horses? Well, you're in luck as Xgimi just launched the MoGo 3 Pro, a workhorse of a 1080p portable projector that weighs all but a mere 2.43 pounds, about the same as a coffee cup.

Xgimi packed quite the slew of features into the MoGo's small design, gifting it with a USB-C power bank on the bottom of the device and a multi-angle base for unrivaled viewing potential. As with all of Xgimi's new projectors, the MoGo 3 Pro also has an auto keystone feature so the image automatically aligns and creates the best possible seat in the house wherever you're watching.

(Image credit: Xgimi)

Designed to be as portable as it is versatile, the MoGo 3 also has a built-in lanyard and carrying case, potentially making it one of the best portable projectors around. Its ambient lighting can also move to the tunes playing from its speaker, amplifying the mood.

The MoGo 3 Pro is available starting today for $449, but an additional powerbase bundle is also available for $499.

Known for its awesome outdoor projector solutions, like the Xgimi Halo+ and the MoGo 2 Pro, Xgimi's newest model pulls out all the stops and wrangles together some of the best innovations into a sleek design that's easy to move on-the-go. We won't know for sure just how powerful the MoGo 3 Pro is compared to its competitors, but stay tuned to Tom's Guide for an early hands-on and official review later into the month.