Forget OLED TVs — this new triple-laser projector can beam a 150-inch picture with 3,000 lumens of brightness

In line with the vision of ‘big screen, big value’ on its 2024 TV lineup , Hisense is bringing to market an exciting new ultra short throw (UST) projector that sports 3,000 lumens of brightness and Dolby Vision support on an image that can go up to 150 inches.

Called the PX3-Pro, Hisense’s new projector could rival some of the best OLED TVs if its numbers are accurate. It follows up the Hisense PX2-Pro and uses a TriChroma triple-laser in tandem with the LPU digital laser engine designed by Hisense.

Hisense claims that the PX3-Pro will set “a new standard for visual excellence,” boasting AI image enhancing that will improve picture quality in real-time, such as boosting brightness, eradicating noise and fixing contrast levels.

Hisense’s next UST offering and first laser projector release of the year is set to go on sale at $3,500 in Q3 2024. And though we won't know until it's in our hands for testing, this could certainly be among the best projectors.

Laser focused on brilliant image

(Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense is making massive strides in the laser projector space, and it’s set to invigorate the landscape with a new product designed for cinephiles. The PX3-Pro comes with a laundry list of features that set it apart from the rest — even to the point of rivaling some OLED TVs.

The PX3-Pro is a triple-laser UST projector, which means it’s set to have brilliant colors and contrast despite not having a dedicated screen. Hisense claims it can hit as much as 110% of the BT.2020 gamut, a serious claim given that many TVs struggle in this area. The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV , as one example, only hits 80.41% of the BT.2020 gamut.

Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and HDR10+ support are a plus, allowing you access to unrivaled picture quality in varied movies and shows. And you won't have to use the PX3-Pro in a dark room, as it sports a brightness potential of 3,000 ANSI lumens, which should work well against ambient lighting.

It wouldn’t be an avid laser projector without some serious range. The PX3-Pro can throw an image between 80 inches and 150 inches diagonally, making this unit potentially ideal for those looking to get the biggest and widest possible picture on the market. Although it has all but a mere 60Hz refresh rate, this should be more than adequate for gamers that want to play Stellar Blade on a 150-inch screen.

The PX3-Pro will also run on Google TV, giving you instant and easy access to all of your favorite content. It’s set to go on sale in Q3 2024 at $3,499, which mirrors similar UST projector counterparts in the space, like the Formovie Theater and the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 . Stay tuned for our full review.