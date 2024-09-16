Apple tvsOS 18 is live with new ‘InSight’ — 5 features to try now

Apple is gearing up to launch its latest software update in tvOS 18 bound for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD devices, bringing with it some exciting enhancements like the all-new "InSight" functionality.

InSight, as the name suggests, gives viewers a host of valuable real-time information on what they are watching, similar to Prime Video's X-Ray info functionality. This includes the names of actors in a particular scene, music titles, and even character bios, allowing you to quickly add that new favorite song to your Apple Music playlists and more.

Other new features in tvOS 18 include better Enhanced Dialogue so you never miss a beat on what's being said (even when it's Bane from the "Dark Knight Rises"), automatic subtitles, on-device Siri and portrait screensavers. Some features, like movie screensavers and the beloved Snoopy animations, are coming later.

The free update launched globally at 1 p.m. E.T. / 10 a.m. PST in line with the iOS 18 launch.

All the latest tvOS 18 features

(Image credit: Apple)

Announced all the way back during WWDC 2024 in June, Apple's tvOS 18 upgrade adds a slew of exciting enhancements to two of the best streaming devices in the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. The update is free for all users, specifically those on second-gen models or later.

Beyond that, Apple is touting the InSight feature as a major game changer, one that allows you to learn more about your favorite shows and movies. With a few clicks, you can even add particular music from content to your Apple Music playlists, and learn more about the characters on-screen all in real-time.

You'll also see new automatic subtitles, a feature that immediately recognizes when the device is muted or when spoken dialogue is in a different language, so you never miss what's going on. And to add to that, better Enhanced Dialogue adds three new settings in "Boost," "Enhance," and "Isolate," for further Accessibility options.

Last but certainly not least is the new portrait screensavers, which lets you use photos from your iCloud account on your Apple TV device. You'll also find several new functionalities as seen on some of the best TVs, including Find My Remote, game controller support, Matter, Apple Fitness Plus, and so much more.

All of these awesome enhancements are now live. Check your System settings and Software Update for tvOS 18 and you should be good to go.

But you'll have to wait for other features

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple still has some extensive upgrades yet for the 4K and HD streaming devices. In particular, it's still set to launch the beloved Snoopy animations and movie screensavers "coming later this year," according to Apple.

Some of the best projectors are also still without Apple TV 4K access as 21:9 aspect ratio is still not supported. Apple has not said when or if the feature will gain support, though it could arrive later in software updates tvOS 18.1 or 18.2.

Audio enjoyers are also still without Dolby Atmos support via AirPlay. Although the new iOS 18 upgrade itself brings Spatial Audio to AirPlay on some of the best iPhones, you won't be able to stream Dolby Atmos music via an Apple TV 4K to AirPlay speakers.

Second-generation HomePod users can also expect "machine learning and computational audio support" arriving later in 2024 in a software update, according to Apple.