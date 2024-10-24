Oh no — older LG OLED TVs are set to get screensaver ads

To no one's surprise, older LG OLED TVs are set to get those awful screensaver ads plaguing newer models, like the LG G4 OLED.

According to FlatpanelsHD, LG is stealthily launching the intrusive ads to older OLED TVs going as far back as 2020. It claims that LG's plans on updating older TV models to the newer webOS interface is, in part, due to the inclusion of these ads.

Screensaver ads were not part of the TVs when they were first purchased and, following a webOS update, users have noted there being no mention of any new screensaver ad function to the list of new features. This might mean it better to stick with older webOS firmware to bypass these intrusive ads.

Luckily, there is a way to turn them off in the settings. We'll show you how to get that going and diagnose what LG might be up to with its big screensaver ad push. After all, LG isn't alone, as Roku users have similar ad-based woes to contend with.

Are you not entertained?

(Image credit: FlatpanelsHD)

Unfortunately, the rollout isn't limited to the US — LG TV owners based in Canada, like Reddit user DMHook, are also beginning to see screensaver ads.

As they explain it, the TV kicks into a screensaver ad after a few minutes of inactivity. Think of LG's screensaver ads like the new Generative Wallpaper feature Samsung added to its 2024 TV lineup, except instead of a Picasso or Rembrandt, you're stuck with a advert for your local Chili's.

LG isn't alone in this endeavor, as Roku recently patented a way to play video ads on its home screen. This also even extends to when movies and shows are paused for a period, similar to LG's screensaver ads.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

FlatpanelsTV suspects the ads might be tied loosely to LG's webOS upgrade plan. Called webOS ReNew, the program that aims to bring the latest webOS firmware to older LG TVs. LG just updated its 2023 TV lineup with webOS 24, and it's set to do this with TVs dating back four years.

(Image credit: FlatpanelsHD)

So how do you fix it? Head to Settings --> Additional settings --> Screen Saver Promotion, and toggle it off.

Hopefully, in the future, LG will ask users when setting up a new TV if they'd like to see the promotions before automatically enabling them. But, for now, all it takes is a quick trip into the settings to turn them off.

Still, it's understandably been frustrating a frustrating surprise as there isn't any indication for the change in the update notes or firmware changes.

How will you know if you're getting the update? Such TVs reported with the change include the LG GX OLED, LG B1 OLED, LG B2 OLED, and the more recent LG C4 OLED TVs.

If you're on that list, the screensaver ad is coming sooner rather than later.