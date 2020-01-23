Trending

Dell cheap laptop deal

Dell cheap laptop deal takes $279 off Alienware gaming laptops

By Hilda Scott

Dell's cheap laptop deal takes 17% off all Alienware gaming systems.

Walmart deals

Best Walmart deals in March 2020

By Louis Ramirez

The best Walmart deals you can score right now on everything from 4K TVs to gaming consoles.

Google Pixelbook Go

Best Chromebook deals in March

By Hilda Scott

The best Chromebook deals right from budget machines for students, to premium Pixelbooks.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review

By Michael Andronico

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 delivers strong performance and USB-C but less battery life.

Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) review

Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) review

By Mark Spoonauer

The 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019) delivers a great new keyboard, epic battery life and very impressive performance for a steep price.

Best laptop: Dell XPS 13

Best laptops in 2020

By Christian de Looper, Michael Andronico

These are the best laptops you can buy in every category, from ultraportables and Chromebooks to gaming laptops.

Best MacBook deals

Best cheap MacBook deals in February 2020

By Louis Ramirez

From the MacBook Air to the MacBook Pro, here are the best cheap MacBook deals you can get right now.

MacBook Air

Cheap MacBook Air deal: 256GB model just crashed to $999

By Louis Ramirez

Today only, Amazon has the 256GB MacBook Air on sale for $999. That's the best cheap MacBook Air deal we've ever seen for this model.

Dell Inspiron 13

MacBook Air rival: This Dell is just as powerful and practically 50% off

By Matt Evans

It looks like Apple's MacBook Air is facing some serious competition from the Dell Inspiron 13 5391

5G laptops qualcomm

5G laptops are hitting Sprint and Verizon this year: Why that matters

By Philip Michaels

At an event outlining what to expect from 5G in 2020, Qualcomm said that Sprint and Verizon will be among the wireless carriers to support always-connected 5G laptops.

Could Apple make a MacBook with its own processor as early as next year?

Huge Apple news: Here's when ARM-powered MacBooks are coming

By Henry T. Casey

Apple's pivot away from Intel processors may finally arrive. Here's the first window to look out for ARM-powered Macs.

The best laptop deals right now

Best laptop deals for March 2020

By Hilda Scott

The best laptop deals for January 2020 from MacBooks to Chromebooks to portable Windows PCs.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020 review

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020 review (hands on)

By Richard Priday

There aren’t a huge number of changes made to the newest MateBook X Pro, but Huawei’s made some smart choices with a new 10th-gen Intel CPU and new software features.

MacBook Pro 2020

New MacBook Pro 2020 specs and first benchmarks just leaked

By Jesus Diaz

The MacBook Pro 13-inch 2020 will greatly increase its processing power, incorporating the 10th-generation Intel CPU Ice Lake.

iPhone 12 may use this new fast charger that's incredibly tiny

By Jesus Diaz

The iPhone 12 could use a fast charger with gallium nitride technology that cuts the size of power adapters while keeping the same wattage.

MacBook Pro 2020

MacBook Pro 2020 to get BIG performance boost

By Henry T. Casey

The next 13-inch MacBook Pro should provide users with some welcome speed boosts.

Lenovo C940 2-in-1 Laptop

Laptop deal: Lenovo Yoga is $420 off and selling out fast

By Hilda Scott

For a limited time, you can take $420 off the excellent Lenovo Yoga C940. It's one of the best Lenovo Yoga deals we've seen.

Hands typing on a laptop keyboard.

Millions of Dell, HP, and Lenovo PCs sitting ducks for firmware attacks

By Paul Wagenseil

Trackpads, Wi-Fi cards, webcams and other peripheral devices built into millions of PCs have lousy firmware security that let the devices be hacked, a report says.

MacBook Pro 2020 - will the 16-inch MacBook Pro get an AMD option?

MacBook Pro 2020 rumors, release date, price, keyboard and specs

By Henry T. Casey

We're tracking all of the major rumors and possible release dates for the 2020 MacBook Pro.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro

This rare 13-inch MacBook Pro deal slashes $300 off its price

By Louis Ramirez

The upgraded 13-inch MacBook Pro is on sale at Amazon at its lowest price ever.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop

Hurry! The amazing Dell XPS 13 is $400 off right now

By Louis Ramirez

For a limited time, Dell is offering one of the best XPS 13 deals we've ever seen.

Meet the 2 9-inch screens of Surface Neo.

Windows’ Wonder Bar is the Apple Touch Bar we should have always had

By Richard Priday

The Wonder Bar feature coming to Windows 10X devices already looks like it’s far more useful than the Touch Bar on Apple’s MacBook Pro.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

Hurry! Lenovo is taking 45% off its ThinkPads

By Hilda Scott

For a limited time, you can get Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop for a super-low $899.

MSI P65

Take $100 off the beastly 4K MSI P65 laptop

By Louis Ramirez

The MSI P65 Creator is the ultimate content creation laptop. The rarely discounted laptop is on sale for a limited time at Amazon.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop

Act fast: The base XPS 13 is now $599 and selling out fast

By Louis Ramirez

For a limited time, you can get the base XPS 13 for just $599 via this coupon.

Lenovo 100e Chromebook

Hurry! Lenovo Chromebook 100e just dropped to $99

By Hilda Scott

Best Buy is currently offering one of the best Chromebook deals around. You can get the Lenovo 100e Chromebook for just $99.

Microsoft Surface Pro X

Price drop: Surface Pro X now $319 off at Amazon

By Hilda Scott

Amazon is currently taking $149 off the Surface Pro X. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this 2-in-1 laptop.

The Samsung Galaxy Book S is available for pre-order today.

You can finally pre-order Samsung’s long-lasting Galaxy Book S

By Henry T. Casey

23 hours of battery life and a sleek, thin design could give the Samsung Galaxy Book S a chance to turn things around.

Google Pixelbook

Buy a new Chromebook, get three free months of Disney Plus

By Hilda Scott

Hurry! Google's Disney Plus Chromebook promo is quickly coming to an end.

Nearly all ThinkPads have defective USB-C ports: What to do now

By Phillip Tracy

Almost all of Lenovo's ThinkPad laptops suffer from USB-C failures, but there's driver and firmware you can download.