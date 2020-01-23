Dell cheap laptop deal takes $279 off Alienware gaming laptops
Dell's cheap laptop deal takes 17% off all Alienware gaming systems.
The best Walmart deals you can score right now on everything from 4K TVs to gaming consoles.
The best Chromebook deals right from budget machines for students, to premium Pixelbooks.
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 delivers strong performance and USB-C but less battery life.
The 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019) delivers a great new keyboard, epic battery life and very impressive performance for a steep price.
These are the best laptops you can buy in every category, from ultraportables and Chromebooks to gaming laptops.
From the MacBook Air to the MacBook Pro, here are the best cheap MacBook deals you can get right now.
Today only, Amazon has the 256GB MacBook Air on sale for $999. That's the best cheap MacBook Air deal we've ever seen for this model.
It looks like Apple's MacBook Air is facing some serious competition from the Dell Inspiron 13 5391
At an event outlining what to expect from 5G in 2020, Qualcomm said that Sprint and Verizon will be among the wireless carriers to support always-connected 5G laptops.
Apple's pivot away from Intel processors may finally arrive. Here's the first window to look out for ARM-powered Macs.
The best laptop deals for January 2020 from MacBooks to Chromebooks to portable Windows PCs.
There aren’t a huge number of changes made to the newest MateBook X Pro, but Huawei’s made some smart choices with a new 10th-gen Intel CPU and new software features.
The MacBook Pro 13-inch 2020 will greatly increase its processing power, incorporating the 10th-generation Intel CPU Ice Lake.
The iPhone 12 could use a fast charger with gallium nitride technology that cuts the size of power adapters while keeping the same wattage.
The next 13-inch MacBook Pro should provide users with some welcome speed boosts.
For a limited time, you can take $420 off the excellent Lenovo Yoga C940. It's one of the best Lenovo Yoga deals we've seen.
Trackpads, Wi-Fi cards, webcams and other peripheral devices built into millions of PCs have lousy firmware security that let the devices be hacked, a report says.
We're tracking all of the major rumors and possible release dates for the 2020 MacBook Pro.
The upgraded 13-inch MacBook Pro is on sale at Amazon at its lowest price ever.
For a limited time, Dell is offering one of the best XPS 13 deals we've ever seen.
The Wonder Bar feature coming to Windows 10X devices already looks like it’s far more useful than the Touch Bar on Apple’s MacBook Pro.
For a limited time, you can get Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop for a super-low $899.
The MSI P65 Creator is the ultimate content creation laptop. The rarely discounted laptop is on sale for a limited time at Amazon.
For a limited time, you can get the base XPS 13 for just $599 via this coupon.
Best Buy is currently offering one of the best Chromebook deals around. You can get the Lenovo 100e Chromebook for just $99.
Amazon is currently taking $149 off the Surface Pro X. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this 2-in-1 laptop.
23 hours of battery life and a sleek, thin design could give the Samsung Galaxy Book S a chance to turn things around.
Hurry! Google's Disney Plus Chromebook promo is quickly coming to an end.
Almost all of Lenovo's ThinkPad laptops suffer from USB-C failures, but there's driver and firmware you can download.
