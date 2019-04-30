Gift Guide

Trending

best smartwatches

The best smartwatches in 2020

By Caitlin McGarry

Here are the best smartwatches available for iPhone and Android users based on our reviews.

Best Bluetooth speaker

Best Bluetooth speakers 2020: Top portable wireless speakers

By Michael Andronico

These are the best Bluetooth speakers based on audio quality, design, battery life and more.

baby yoda toys

Every Baby Yoda toy coming out this year, and how to get them

By Kate Kozuch

Baby Yoda toys are on the way. Here's every version of the Child coming to shelves soon.

Best soundbar

The best soundbars in 2020

By Michael Andronico, Michael Gowan

Here are the best soundbars for movies, music and gaming that will blow away your TV's wimpy speakers.

Best compact cameras 2020

By Mike Prospero

Here are the best point-and-shoot cameras, super-zoom, travel, and instant cameras that kids and adults will love.

Best cameras

Best cameras of 2020

By Mike Prospero

Here are the best cameras for the money, including our favorite DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, point-and-shoot cameras and more.

Best cheap smartwatches 2020

By Jackie Dove, Tom's Guide Staff

Based on our testing, these are the best smartwatches you can buy under $200.

Best mirrorless cameras of 2020

By Mike Prospero

Mirrorless cameras offer the flexibility of DSLRs and close to the same quality, in a smaller, lighter package. Here are the best available.

Best fitness trackers for 2020

By Caitlin McGarry

These are the best fitness trackers you can buy right now.

Best gaming mouse 2020

By Marshall Honorof

The Tom's Guide team has tested gaming mice from every major manufacturer to help you find one that fits your playing style and budget.

Best drones

Best drones 2020

By Mike Prospero

Here are the best drones based on design, ease of use, camera quality, durability and flight time.

Best smart home devices of 2020

By Kate Kozuch, Mike Prospero

Raise your home's IQ with the best smart home devices, from security cameras and Wi-Fi locks to cutting edge light bulbs.

Best gaming keyboards 2020

By Marshall Honorof

Find the best gaming keyboard for your needs. Here are top-rated gaming keyboards by category (mechanical, wireless, budget keyboards, etc.)

Best Headphones 2020

By Sherri L. Smith

Here are the best headphones and earbuds, including models with active noise cancellation, waterproofing and wireless.

The best digital photo frames for 2020

By Jackie Dove

We tested several digital picture frames in various sizes to find the best ones based on ease of use, image quality and connectivity.

Best Streaming Devices - Apple TV 4K

Best streaming devices 2020

By Henry T. Casey

You might need one of our picks for the best streaming devices to get Netflix, Hulu or Amazon on your TV.

Best DSLR cameras of 2020

By Mike Prospero

Here are the best DSLRs selling for less than $1,500, including top picks for beginners, hobbyists and those who want to shoot video.

Holiday Deadlines

Christmas 2019 shipping deadlines for online shopping

By Louis Ramirez

Make sure your gifts arrive on time with our guide to this year's drop-dead shipping deadlines.

Best Tech Gifts Under $100

By Hilda Scott

From smart speakers and game controllers to pressure cookers, these are the best gifts under $100 they will actually want.

Sony WH-1000XM3

Best music gifts - treats for audiophiles

By Alex Bracetti

These are the best music gifts you can buy, including AirPods accessories, wireless headphones, record players and more.

Best Fitness Tech Gifts 2019

Best fitness tech gifts 2020

By Caitlin McGarry

From cheap running earbuds and Hydro Flasks to the Apple Watch and Peloton, these are the best fitness gifts.

Best smart home gifts 2020

By Kate Kozuch

From streaming sticks and smart speakers to connected light bulbs and kitchen gear, these smart home gifts are the best you'll find in 2020.

Best gifts for drivers 2020

By Adam Ismail

Make every trip better for the commuter in your life with our top gifts for drivers at every price range.

AirPods Pro

Gift Ideas 2020: The Best Tech Gifts to Give (and Receive)

By Tom's Guide Staff

The ultimate gadget gifts for everyone on your list.

Skip Hop Moby Bath Tear-Free Waterfall Rinser Bath Cup

Best gifts for new parents 2020

By Mike Prospero

Here are the best gifts for new parents, including baby monitors, diapers and car seats.

Best Outdoor Gifts 2020

By Brian Westover

The world's a big place, and the right tool can help you get out and enjoy a lot more of it.

The best gaming gifts

By Michael Andronico

From consoles and PCs to the hottest new games, here are the best gaming gifts to buy in 2019.

Sony a6000 Mirrorless Camera Review: Fast and Feature Rich

By Theano Nikitas

If you value both speed and portability — along with image quality — the Sony a6000 is your best choice among the latest mirrorless cameras.

The best Android games

By John Corpuz

Here are the best Android games for your tablet or smartphone. Some games are free, others are paid: but every one of them is awesome.

Best Mother's Day Tech Gifts 2020

By Sherri L. Smith

From smart dumbbells to wearable breast pumps, here are our top picks for Mother’s Day 2020.