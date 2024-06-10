6 Xbox Game Showcase 2024 trailers that prove it was the best gaming event ever

Hold on to your controllers, because the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 just announced a slew of trailers that have the gaming world buzzing. From long-awaited sequels to fresh titles, big-budget staples to indie gems, there's something for everyone in this 30-game selection.

Many of these games will be available on Xbox Game Pass, making it easier than ever to dive into the action. Whether it's the return of beloved characters or the promise of groundbreaking gameplay, this showcase has fueled my excitement for the future of gaming on Xbox and beyond.

I've scoured the showcase and picked out the six trailers I'm genuinely champing at the bit to play. These games aren’t just pushing the envelope; they’re redefining it. Microsoft demonstrated its commitment to delivering top-notch games and it was undeniably one of the most significant gaming events of the year.

My favorite trailers from Xbox Games Showcase 2024

Fable

Fable fans, rejoice! We’ve been gifted another trailer from Playground Games for the next installment in the series. The trailer kicks off with The Hero, now retired, delivering a monologue about his glory days, setting the stage for a magical realm that feels both familiar and refreshingly new.

The use of comedic actors as in-game characters is a stroke of genius, and it’s definitely building hype. In the previous trailer, we were treated to Richard Ayoade as the veggie-loving giant. Now we have Matt King, likely known by many for his role as Super Hans in the British sitcom "Peep Show", playing the former hero.

Their likeness is captured with uncanny precision, making each scene a perfect mix of adventure and comedy. I have so many questions about the enigmatic woman at the end and I'm itching to play. While the release date remains a mystery, Albion's return is eagerly awaited.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

The trailer for Double Exposure, developed by Dontnod, left me completely stunned. As a day-one fan of Life is Strange, seeing Max Caulfield all grown up took a minute to sink in, but once it did, my excitement shot through the roof.

The trailer opens with Max, now an adult, returning to Arcadia Bay and grappling with memories of the past. She’s seen interacting with new characters and revisiting iconic locations, hinting at new powers and complex moral dilemmas. The narrative promises to be deeper, more intense, and visually stunning. The emotional weight and mature themes are palpable, promising a game that evolves with its audience.

As someone who has played all the games, looping back to the first in the series has left me buzzing. Mark your calendars, because Life is Strange: Double Exposure is set to release on October 29 2024. I can’t wait to dive back into Max’s world and see how her story unfolds.

South of Midnight

Imagine a Studio Ghibli creation with a Southern Gothic twist, and you've got South of Midnight. Developed by Compulsion Games, this trailer is an absolute visual masterpiece — rich, diverse, and dripping with folkloric allure.

In this trailer we're treated to actual gameplay — we see a young woman exploring a mystical bayou and as she unearths long-buried secrets, the world around her comes alive. The protagonist's journey through a hauntingly beautiful southern landscape is nothing short of breathtaking. What looks to set South of Midnight apart is its unique blend of Into the Spider-Verse-style animation and unique aesthetics.

The fluidity of the protagonist's movements, combined with the stunning visuals, creates an experience that feels both innovative and deeply immersive. While the exact release date is still a mystery, it's expected in 2025.

Perfect Dark

Ever since completing Cyberpunk 2077's DLC Phantom Liberty, I’ve been itching for a first-person shooter with an espionage twist. Enter the reboot of Perfect Dark, developed by The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics.

The trailer is everything I hoped for: slick, action-packed, and bursting with futuristic coolness. We see agent Joanna Dark engaging in high-octane espionage, utilizing cutting-edge gadgets and taking down enemies with precision.

The gameplay looks intense, and the storyline promises depth and intrigue. This isn’t just another shooter — it’s a stylish, adrenaline-pumping adventure that’s sure to keep me on the edge of my seat. There isn't a release date at the moment, but I’m keeping my fingers crossed that its sooner rather than later.

FragPunk

Prepare to be blown away by FragPunk, the latest sensation from NetEase. The trailer plunges us into a neon-lit cityscape where advanced technology and unique abilities reign supreme. From the first frame, FragPunk dazzles with its eye-popping visuals and chaotic, energetic vibe.

As a fast-paced, 5v5 first-person shooter, it features power-up cards that bend the rules of combat. The gameplay is high-energy, with characters engaging in frenetic combat. The cityscape is a living, interactive part of the gameplay, allowing players to outmaneuver opponents with innovative strategies.

Out sometime in 2025, FragPunk could set a new standard for the genre with its vibrant visuals and dynamic world. Plus, it's set to be free-to-play!

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

You know a trailer is good when the screen cuts to black and you see yourself, mouth open, reflected in the screen. Darkness and chaos are the two words that come to mind with the latest Diablo installment. The guys over at Blizzard have been busy with this one.

You're plunged into a dark, foreboding world where danger lurks in every shadow. Up against the terrifying Lilith, Mother of Sanctuary, you uncover sinister secrets in a wild jungle area to the south of Kehjistan. This new but familiar location expands the Diablo 4 map into the currently inaccessible southwest region of Sanctuary.

Released on October 8 2024, Vessel of Hatred is poised to be an unforgettable journey into darkness that both veterans of the series and newcomers won't want to miss.