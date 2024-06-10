Microsoft confirms 3 new Xbox consoles for 2024 — here’s all the upgrades

New console hardware is on the horizon and while much of the focus has been placed on the (currently unannounced) PS5 Pro and Nintendo Switch 2, Microsoft is hoping to tempt players to enter the Xbox ecosystem this holiday season with a trio of new consoles.

During the recent Xbox Games Showcase 2024, three new Xbox consoles were unveiled. In a subsequent Xbox Wire post, Roanne Sones, Head of Xbox Devices, said, “This is one of the best years ever to upgrade your console or jump into Xbox for the first time” and this selection of new Xbox hardware should give the brand a much-need boost over the busy holiday season as it looks to keep pace with PlayStation and Nintendo.

First details on 3 new Xbox Series X/S consoles

First up is the Xbox Series S 1TB in Robot White. This is a blend between the original Xbox Series S and the Carbon Black 1TB model that launched last year. It’s the same affordable console with a sleek white finish and a roomy 1TB SSD. It will retail for $349. Though at that price point, you’d be better off spending the extra $100 and getting a more powerful Xbox Series X, in this writer’s opinion. The limits of the Xbox Series S are becoming increasingly apparent.

An all-digital Xbox Series X has been rumored for a while, and it’s finally set to launch later this year. This new model of the Series X removes the 4K Blu-ray disc drive and comes in a Robot White color scheme that stands out without being overbearing. Otherwise, it’s the same console we’ve been enjoying for the best part of four years. It will retail for $449, which is $50 cheaper than the MSRP of the disc version.

Finally, there’s the most premium new hardware offering of the bunch, the Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition. This Series X comes with a sizeable 2TB SSD, which is double the storage of the base console. Plus, it comes sporting a nifty design that draws inspiration from “constellations and the spirit of exploration and adventure that outer space evokes.” Microsoft also describes it as featuring a “silver, grey, and green celestial effect" which is a fancy way of saying it's a Carbon Black console covered in loads of tiny grey and green dots.

The included controller also sports this same Galaxy Black design with a unique D-pad and Velocity Green back casing. This controller will only be available as part of this special edition console bundle. The Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition will cost $599, and Microsoft notes it will “be available in limited quantities in select markets.”

All three new Xbox consoles are scheduled to launch before the end of the year, with pre-order details to follow. If any of the three have caught your eye, stick with Tom’s Guide as we’ll bring all the order details you need as soon as retail listings go live.

