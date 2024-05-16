Future Games Show returns this summer with over 40 games — everything you need to know

The first details for the Future Games Show Summer Showcase have been revealed with our friends over at GamesRadar+ confirming the show's return for 2024 and teasing that it will feature over 40 games across PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC.

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase is scheduled for Saturday, June 8 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST and will be broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, TikTok and directly on GamesRadar.

It’s set to be the “most ambitious showcase yet” and will highlight upcoming games across every single platform. There will be more than 40 titles featured from a wide range of developers and publishers including Behaviour Interactive / Supermassive Games, Black Salt Games, NetEase Games, Secret Mode and many more.

Even better, the main showcase will be followed by the Future Games Show Expansion Pack. This official post-show broadcast will offer eager viewers exclusive developer interviews, surprise reveals and maybe even a few special guests.

Speaking of special guests, the Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2024 will be hosted by Roger Clark (who voices Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2) and Britt Baron (who you may recognize as Tifa Lockhart in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth). Those are two heavy-weight hosts worthy of such an exciting showcase.

“We can’t wait to debut our most exciting and creative games line-up yet in the Future Games Show Summer Showcase on June 8,” said Daniel Dawkins, Content Director of Games Video & Events at Future.

“This has been a bruising year for the industry, and we are expanding the paths into our show by launching a new section called the ‘Indie Elevator Pitch.’ Developers from around the world can pitch their game projects to the Future Games Show’s audience of 10 million live viewers through a new video submission system. We’ll spotlight the results across our social channels and feature our favorite pitches in future shows. Look out for more details on how to enter during our event.”

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase is an event that gamers everywhere should have on their calendars, it'll be a must-watch broadcast. Meanwhile, if you’re a developer/publisher wanting to participate, you can submit your project for consideration by filling in the Future Games Show 2024 nomination form .