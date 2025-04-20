Amazon's reportedly ditching Android OS on its Fire TVs later this year

Amazon has been quietly working on ditching the Android-based software its Fire TV streaming devices run on in favor of its own OS, and a new report claims the replacement will launch later this year.

As first reported in 2023, Amazon is cooking up a Linux-based OS, codenamed Vega, to eventually replace Fire OS, a fork of open source Android that sits inside the likes of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire Tablet series and Echo Show speakers.

Now, LowPass, which has a great track record with insider Amazon information, reports that Amazon will release its “first TV streaming device powered by its still-unannounced Vega OS later this year.” The launch is a bit delayed, as the company initially aimed for a late 2024 rollout, according to sources familiar with Amazon's plans. Since Vega OS requires all new apps to be written in a web-forward format for the platform, Amazon has been “courting major publishers" to bring their apps on board.

Though Amazon still hasn't officially announced Vega OS, we've already seen it roll out to three existing products: the Echo Show 5, Echo Hub, and Echo Spot. But smart speakers are relatively simple devices compared to a TV or streaming stick, and whether Amazon would push forward with the transition at all came into question in February after Amazon revealed it's bringing an updated version of Fire OS to this year's smart TVs.

That led to some speculating Amazon could be abandoning Vega entirely, but it appears it's charging full steam ahead. This latest report cites job listings referencing the still-in-development software as well as apps that have been built by major publishers for this new platform.

What does this mean for sideloading apps?

However Amazon ends up handling the rollout of Vega OS, it marks a serious blow for sideloading apps on Fire TV devices. Sideloading is a handy option to download and run apps not available through the Fire TV app store.

For example, before Peacock was available on Fire TVs, sideloading was the only way to access the app. Sideloading is also popular among users who'd prefer to customize their streaming experience with third-party apps like Kodi or IPTV emulators.

Even if sideloading still works with Vega OS, by design it'll be limited to apps specifically made for Vega OS. That cuts down on its utility significantly, as even if some major app makers do jump on board, the selection will pale in comparison to the robust Android ecosystem.

As Amazon gets ready to roll out its first Fire TV powered by the new Vega OS later this year, it's clear the company walks a fine line between maintaining its market dominance and risking the loyalty of its most devoted users.