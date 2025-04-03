My favorite iPad just fell to its lowest ever price — 20% off the iPad mini 7
Amazon just slashed the price of the iPad mini 7
The iPad mini 7 is really the only choice if you want a small, capable tablet that doesn't compromise on power. As with most of Apple's products, you'll have to suffer a premium price tag, which is why I wanted to share this particular deal with you.
Right now, you can pick up the iPad mini 7 for just $399 at Amazon — that's a $100 discount and the cheapest price we've seen for this tablet.
Lowest price! The iPad mini 7 will bring you an incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support.
Price check: $479 @ Walmart
Amazon is feeling generous with the iPad mini 7 discounts right now. The retailer has taken $100 off every configuration of the tablet. I've highlighted the cheapest model (Wi-Fi/128GB) above, but you could just as easily save $100 on the most expensive version. The Wi-Fi + Cellular model with 512GB of storage has been reduced from $949 to $849.
The iPad mini 7 offers a lot in a small package. It's one of my favorite devices because of just how portable it is. That 8.3-inch screen (with a 2266 x 1488 resolution) is just perfect for what I need; a slightly larger screen than what my phone offers to browse the web, watch videos and read ebooks. Until I take the plunge on one of the best foldable phones, the iPad mini fits the bill.
If I really need to be productive in a pinch, I'll pair it with a keyboard like the Logitech Keys-to-Go 2 and work my way through that 10-hour battery life.
There's plenty of other reasons to give Apple's smallest iPad a place in your bag. The base storage has finally been updated to 128GB and because it's got the same A17 Pro chip as the iPhone 15 Pro it can run all the latest Apple Intelligence features.
As I said at the beginning, the pricing of Apple's tablets is always a little on the high side compared to rivals. And the best I've seen to tempt me away from the iPad mini is the Lenovo Legion Tab. But the strength and breadth of iPadOS 18 is a big reason to stay locked with Apple.
Of course, with this nice $100 discount — bringing the iPad mini 7 to the lowest price we've yet seen — things start to look a lot more reasonable from your bank balance's perspective. It's a solid deal for a device that'll comfortably last you for three or four years of daily use.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Jeff is UK Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide looking after the day-to-day output of the site’s British contingent.
A tech journalist for over a decade, he’s travelled the world testing any gadget he can get his hands on. Jeff has a keen interest in fitness and wearables as well as the latest tablets and laptops.
A lapsed gamer, he fondly remembers the days when technical problems were solved by taking out the cartridge and blowing out the dust.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ revealed — bigger display, Galaxy AI and more
Apple’s M6 iPad Pro reportedly in early development — and it could have an Apple C2 modem