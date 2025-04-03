My favorite iPad just fell to its lowest ever price — 20% off the iPad mini 7

The iPad mini 7 is really the only choice if you want a small, capable tablet that doesn't compromise on power. As with most of Apple's products, you'll have to suffer a premium price tag, which is why I wanted to share this particular deal with you.

Right now, you can pick up the iPad mini 7 for just $399 at Amazon — that's a $100 discount and the cheapest price we've seen for this tablet.

Amazon is feeling generous with the iPad mini 7 discounts right now. The retailer has taken $100 off every configuration of the tablet. I've highlighted the cheapest model (Wi-Fi/128GB) above, but you could just as easily save $100 on the most expensive version. The Wi-Fi + Cellular model with 512GB of storage has been reduced from $949 to $849.

The iPad mini 7 offers a lot in a small package. It's one of my favorite devices because of just how portable it is. That 8.3-inch screen (with a 2266 x 1488 resolution) is just perfect for what I need; a slightly larger screen than what my phone offers to browse the web, watch videos and read ebooks. Until I take the plunge on one of the best foldable phones, the iPad mini fits the bill.

If I really need to be productive in a pinch, I'll pair it with a keyboard like the Logitech Keys-to-Go 2 and work my way through that 10-hour battery life.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There's plenty of other reasons to give Apple's smallest iPad a place in your bag. The base storage has finally been updated to 128GB and because it's got the same A17 Pro chip as the iPhone 15 Pro it can run all the latest Apple Intelligence features.

As I said at the beginning, the pricing of Apple's tablets is always a little on the high side compared to rivals. And the best I've seen to tempt me away from the iPad mini is the Lenovo Legion Tab. But the strength and breadth of iPadOS 18 is a big reason to stay locked with Apple.

Of course, with this nice $100 discount — bringing the iPad mini 7 to the lowest price we've yet seen — things start to look a lot more reasonable from your bank balance's perspective. It's a solid deal for a device that'll comfortably last you for three or four years of daily use.