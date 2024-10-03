My favorite iPad Air is $50 off ahead of Prime Day — and it’s ready for Apple Intelligence

Amazon’s October Prime Day event starts on October 8 but we’re already seeing discounts on some amazing products and devices. If you’ve waited to snag an iPad at a reduced price, we’ve just found a deal that’s hard to pass up.

Right now, the 11-inch iPad Air M2 is on sale for $549 on Amazon. This tablet is typically $599 to start, which means you’re getting a nice $50 savings. This is easily one of the best iPads thanks to its elegant design and powerful performance. Even if Prime Day doesn’t start until next week, this is a deal worth taking advantage of now.

11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $599 now $549 @ Amazon

The 2024 iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. This slate brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.

Price check: $599 @ Best Buy

We reviewed the 13-inch iPad Air M2 and this 11-inch model shares the same great features, only in a more compact size. Given how this iPad Air packs an M2 chip, expect excellent results in terms of performance and battery life. The M2 chip is powerful enough to quickly export videos and render photos. It can even handle graphically demanding games like Resident Evil Village. Even if the processor isn’t as powerful as the Apple M4, it’s plenty powerful for most tasks.

The 11-inch iPad Air has the same faults as the 13-inch model, namely it lacks Face ID, Thunderbolt, and an OLED option. Like the larger model, these deficiencies, while disappointing, aren’t complete deal-breakers.

This iPad Air 11-inch is effectively the direct successor to the iPad Air M1. Like that tablet, this slate is perfect for anyone who needs a fast and powerful tablet that’s reasonably priced. And if you’re interested in the iPad Air but don’t want the larger 13-inch variant, this is also worth considering. This is a deal you don’t want to miss out on!