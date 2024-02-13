My favorite Android tablet is back on sale at its lowest price ever

Android tablets aren't as well regarded as iPads but there are many great slates out there not made by Apple. One of these is the OnePlus Pad, which currently tops our best Android tablets list. If you're in the market for a non-Apple tablet, you can now get the OnePlus Pad for a reduced price.

The OnePlus Pad is on sale at Amazon for $399. That's a savings of $80 from the original $479. Its normal price was already rather affordable, but this slate is even cheaper now. We haven't seen the price drop this low since last year's Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday. This OnePlus Pad deal probably won't last long so you might want to take grab this tablet now before it's too late. (For more deals, check out our guide to the best Presidents Day sales right now).

OnePlus Pad: was $479 now $399 @ Amazon

The OnePlus Pad is one of our favorite Android tablets. We like this tablet's speedy Dimensity 9000 CPU, 13-hour battery life, and sharp 11.6-inch (2800 x 2000) 144Hz display. You also get 13MP rear and 8MP front cameras and USB-C charging. Normally nearly $500, it's currently $399 ($80 off) and at its lowest price ever. Simply put, it's the best Android tablet you can buy.

Price check: $399 @ OnePlus

In my OnePlus Pad review, I said this is an Android tablet worth getting excited about. It has a distinctive design thanks to its huge 13MP camera that's centered along the top rear. Not only does this camera give the tablet a unique appearance, but it can snap quality photos. The 8MP front camera is also great and ensures you look your best during video calls (or if you're inclined to take selfies).

The 11.6-inch 144Hz display makes watching videos a joy. Reading ebooks and digital comics is also enjoyable thanks to the sharp (and unusual) 2,800 x 2,000 resolution. Apps and games run smoothly thanks to the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000 CPU and robust Android 13 OS. On top of that, it also has phenomenal battery life, lasting well over 13 hours in our testing.

As awesome as this tablet is, there are some drawbacks. The speakers are decent enough for watching videos or listening to podcasts. That said, music can often sound messy and indistinct at medium volumes.

Even if it's not ideal for listening to music, the OnePlus Pad is arguably the best Android tablet for the money. Take advantage of this deal while it lasts.