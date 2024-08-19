Not a typo! You can get a 10.2-inch iPad for $199 for a limited time
This is crazy cheap for a highly capable Apple tablet
The 9th generation iPad is one of the best values in the tablet space, even at its $329 price. It's an even better deal now though, as several large retailers have it for $199. Getting a 10.2-inch Apple tablet for this price isn't common, so you'll want to jump on it if you're looking for a new tablet.
Also worth noting is that we don't know how long the iPad will stay at $199, so if you're thinking about waiting, you might miss out. This is the lowest price this tablet has been on sale for yet, so this is the time to buy.
iPad (9th generation): was $329 now $199 @ Amazon
The 10.2-inch iPad is a few years old now, having officially been replaced by the slightly larger 10th generation iPad. However, Apple still carries it, making it technically a current model. The discounted model comes with 64GB of storage, an A13 Bionic chip and a Retina display. This is the tablet I use every day (it's sitting on a stand right next to me as I write this) and I love it.
Price check: $199 @ Best Buy
The 9th generation iPad isn't the most powerful tablet on the market. However, it's still more than capable of handling the demands of most tablet users. I use mine to watch videos and play games almost daily, and it hasn't let me down yet. I paid around $250 for mine, which felt like a great deal — at $199, it's an even better value.
While it's no longer featured on our best tablet list, it had a place there for a long time and was well deserved. You'll find it capable of handling your daily tasks because of the large screen with a high resolution and respectable A13 chip.
Worth noting, though, is that people looking to perform intense video and photo editing might be better off with a more powerful tablet, like the latest iPad Pro or iPad Air. Still, everyone else will do fine with this reasonably priced model.
