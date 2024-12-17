An OLED iPad Mini is rumored to arrive in 2026 — here's what we know

Another day, another report on when Apple might release new iPads with OLED displays and potentially a gigantic foldable iPad or hybrid MacBook.

The newest leak comes to us from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) via Apple Insider. DSCC is run by analyst Ross Young, who regularly releases predictions and leaks on future Apple products.

Young's report hints that Apple will launch its first OLED iPad in 2026 with an 8.5-inch iPad Mini. This will be followed up by upgraded 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models with OLED displays.

The report also suggests that Apple might launch an 18.8-inch foldable iPad Pro in 2027. Yesterday, a different leak from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg suggested that such a device wouldn't be released until 2028. That iPad variant might essentially be two iPad Pro tablets side by side. However, a foldable MacBook might debut in 2026 or 2027 instead.

None of this is particularly surprising as these numbers have been bandied about for months for the various iPads, OLED and foldable.

However, it does appear to map to a leak from earlier this month when an alleged Apple display roadmap showed up on X.

The roadmap shows Apple releasing its first OLED iPad in 2026. That one would be an iPad Mini, and like Young's report, it would be followed up in 2027 with two OLED iPad Air tablets. It also showed an OLED iPad Pro launching in 2028.

The one difference between Gurman's report and the roadmap is that that map doesn't have Apple launching a foldable something until 2028. The spreadsheet lists an 18.8-inch foldable (Tablet/Note PC/Monitor). It's unclear which form factor Apple's foldable device might take.

The hybrid foldable MacBook and the foldable iPad have been hinted at several times this year. Often, the leaks have a display size between 18 and 20 inches. Perhaps Apple is working on both devices, or the experiment is making more of a laptop replacement tablet, despite Apple's Tim Cook reiterating that the tech giant doesn't want tablets to cannibalize its laptops.