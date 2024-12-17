The best Kindle is on sale for the holidays — hurry before it’s gone!

Want to get some more reading done over the holidays? Or are you looking for a last-minute gift for someone who loves books? The Kindle Paperwhite 2024 is just the gadget for the job.

Right now the Kindle Paperwhite 2024 is on sale for $134 at Amazon. This is $25 off the regular price, and it was only released a couple of months ago so this is a good discount. The Kindle Paperwhite's large display, 12-week battery life and adjustable backlight make it a winner.

After putting this device to the test in our Kindle Paperwhite (2024) review, we named it the best Kindle you can buy.

This e-reader is pretty much perfect. Its 7-inch 300 ppi display is large and bright, making reading a joy. You also get an adjustable backlight that makes the screen even easier on the eyes. The bezels have also been slimmed down, giving this device a sleeker look. And the 2024 Paperwhite has also gotten a small boost in performance, making page-turns 25% faster.

You also get an incredible 12 weeks of battery life. This is perfect for long trips, daily commutes and everything in between. If you pick up this Kindle now, you could be reading well into the new year without having to grab a charger. Plus, this Kindle is waterproof — meaning you can take it poolside or read in the bath.

There is one small annoyance with the Kindle Paperwhite — the power button is placed on the bottom of the device, right by the charging port. This is annoying as it can cause accidental shut offs, but adjust your grip a little as you read and you should be able to avoid this.

The Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader we’ve tested, so make sure to snag it while it’s on sale. If you’re looking for more discounts, see the deals I’d buy in Amazon’s Echo Dot sale from $17.