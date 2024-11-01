You have one day to get Anker's best portable power bank for 44% off

If you’re out in the world, using all your gadgets for extended periods of time, you always run the risk of running out of power. Worse, you can’t exactly rely on there being power sockets for you to utilize for recharging. Which is where portable chargers come into play, and this discounted model might be one of the best.

Right now you can pick up the Anker Prime 27,650 mAh battery pack for just $99 over at Woot. That’s 44% off the usual $179 price, and gets you a 250W power bank capable of simultaneously recharging up to 3 devices at once — and at ultra fast speeds. Just be aware, this deal is only available for one day — or until it sells out.

Anker Prime 27,650 mAh: was $179 now $99 @ Woot

Save 44% on this giant portable battery pack from Anker. Complete with two 140W USB-C ports and a single 65W USB-A port, this pack can fast charge 3 separate devices at once. Better still, it's still small enough to fit in your carry-on when you're flying.

The Anker Prime 27,650 mAh is powered by USB Power Delivery 3.1, complete with a single USB-A port and two USB-C ports that each offer up to 140W charging speeds. That’s more than enough to speedily recharge your devices, and Anker claims it will recharge a 16-inch MacBook Pro (M2) to 50% in just 28 minutes.

The USB-A port is limited to 65W, but that’s still capable of recharging smaller devices pretty speedily. As for the battery, it will recharge in as little as 37 minutes — thanks to its own 170W recharge speeds.

The 27, 650 mAh of power capacity should be enough to fully recharge that Macbook Pro at least once. Or if you’re recharging phones and tablets, that’s enough juice to recharge them multiple times. The best part about the Anker Prime is that, according to Anker, the battery is officially rated for 99.54Wh of power.

Since the TSA limits portable batteries in carry-ons at 100Wh, that means you can take this battery onto a plane with you. Just in case there either aren’t any power sockets on board, or the ones by your seat are broken.

Other features of note include a built-in screen which displays battery and charging data, while an official companion app lets you see even more nerdy stats through your phone. Better still, this app gives you better control over charging speeds and lets you hunt down the battery, should you ever misplace it.

So if you ever need to keep multiple devices charged up at once, or you travel a lot, you can’t go wrong with the Anker Prime 27,650 mAh battery. Just be sure to grab this deal while you still can, because it’s only going to be available for the rest of today.