Win! Get 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited ahead of Black Friday

Amazon Music is one of the best music streaming services we've tested. As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering a killer discount.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering 3 months free of Amazon Music Unlimited to eligible subscribers. The offer is open to new customers who haven't previously participated in a trial of the music service. After your 3 months are up, you can cancel or opt to pay $9.99/month. (Non-Prime members pay $10.99/month).

Amazon Music Unlimited offers a very strong 100 million+ songs in its library with access to CD-quality streams and higher for an extra fee, and supports both Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio content. You'll get full hands-free control via Alexa, as well as access to playlist and stations; although the service is less focused on curated content than some of its rivals.

In our Amazon Music Unlimited testing, we said that the sound delivery from its CD-quality content via the desktop app was glitch-free. Although not as slick in terms of its user interface as main rivals including Apple Music and Spotify, the service is still competitive and this 3 month trial is a great way to explore and listen for free.