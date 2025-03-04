Walmart's spring sale knocks up to 50% off outdoor items — 11 deals I'd shop for my backyard

Patio and garden deals to jumpstart your spring

Outdoor patio furniture with killer deals tag
(Image credit: Walmart)
Although spring is still a few weeks away, Walmart has launched a major savings event to help you get ready for the upcoming season. If you're looking to upgrade your garden, deck or patio for less, consider Walmart's outdoor living section your one-stop shop.

The retail giant is currently offering unbeatable discounts of up to 50% on stylish and functional outdoor items, including string lights, fire pits, lounge chairs, garden beds and more. With spring deals starting at just $33, it's never too early to start prepping for warmer weather and sunshine!

So don't miss out on these unbeatable discounts at Walmart. Here are 11 items I would add to my outdoor space now. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Walmart promo codes.

Best Walmart Outdoor Deals

DAYBETTER Outdoor String Lights
DAYBETTER Outdoor String Lights: was $59 now $33 at Walmart

Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 100 feet long and include 50 bulbs. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.

View Deal
Best Choice Raised Oval Garden Bed
Best Choice Raised Oval Garden Bed: was $99 now $39 at Walmart

Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. The planter features an open base, which supports soil drainage, prevents leaching, and helps maintain soil health and balance.

View Deal
Autlaycil 9ft Outdoor Patio Umbrella
Autlaycil 9ft Outdoor Patio Umbrella: was $68 now $49 at Walmart

This umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days.

View Deal
Funcid 4 ft Raised Garden Bed
Funcid 4 ft Raised Garden Bed: was $129 now $68 at Walmart

Grow your favorite plants, vegetables, herbs, flowers and succulents in this raised garden bed with 5 tiers. Each tier holds up to a whopping 20 pounds. The garden bed is compact, durable and simple to assemble.

View Deal
Lacoo 2 Pack Zero Gravity Outdoor Lounge Chair
Lacoo 2 Pack Zero Gravity Outdoor Lounge Chair: was $139 now $74 at Walmart

Relax in this set of comfortable and adjustable lounge chairs that allow you to sit, recline and lie down. They are called "zero gravity" chairs because you can recline at different angles up to 170°. The chairs have a foldable and light weight design, making it very easy for you to carry them around and use in various places.

View Deal
Costway Picnic Table Bench Set
Costway Picnic Table Bench Set: was $339 now $139 at Walmart

This picnic table is the perfect spot to host your next family barbecue. Made of eco-friendly, durable and tough materials, the table is perfect for outdoor use and you don't have to worry about it fading, peeling or cracking. It will last years in your backyard.

View Deal
Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven
Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $159 at Walmart

Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less that five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire and a dual thermometer allows you to know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.

View Deal
LAUSAINT HOME 10'x10' Outdoor Gazebo
LAUSAINT HOME 10'x10' Outdoor Gazebo: was $269 now $175 at Walmart

Add a touch of privacy and protection to your backyard set up with this outdoor gazebo. Its double-roof design ensures optimal airflow, providing a refreshing atmosphere in any outdoor area. You can easily place it and set it up on various flat surfaces, including lawns, sturdy concrete and wooden grounds.

View Deal
Best Choice 28" Propane Gas Fire Pit Table
Best Choice 28" Propane Gas Fire Pit Table: was $436 now $199 at Walmart

For those cool spring nights, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. The gas tank hides away in the base with a magnetic door, making it simple to replace. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it comes with a lid so you can also use it as a table. The fire pit table is made of high-quality wicker and it comes with a durable fabric cover to ensure it will withstand the elements.

View Deal
Costway 4PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Costway 4PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set: was $369 now $229 at Walmart

Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with this outdoor patio set that features one bench, two single sofas and a coffee table with a tempered tabletop. Made of a solid steel and rattan structure, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions that have removable and washable covers.

View Deal
Bifanuo Double Wicker Swing Egg Chair
Bifanuo Double Wicker Swing Egg Chair: was $369 now $239 at Walmart

This swinging chair with an ergonomic design has thick cushioning and great support, making it comfortable enough to sit in for hours. Its adorable design will add an element of chic style to any space and its durable enough to be used indoors and outdoors. Plus, the chair is lightweight and easy to move.

View Deal
Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

