Walmart Black Friday deals start now: 11 best early sales this weekend on TVs, gaming, laptops and more

Black Friday may be fast approaching, but you don't have to wait until the big day to save big. Walmart is already slashing prices on all things tech so you can get a headstart on your holiday shopping.

Right now you can snag Apple's 2nd-generation AirPods for just $89. If you're shopping for the gamer in your life, plenty of great titles are marked down. There's even a rare deal on one of the best-selling Switch games, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, for $10 off at Walmart.

We've rounded up some of the best Walmart deals below. For even more ways to save, check out our Walmart promo codes page and early Black Friday deals at Best Buy you can shop right now.

TVs

Hisense 58” R6 4K TV: was $298 now $238 @ Walmart

The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's smart TV operating system. Currently priced at $238, it's the cheapest 58-inch 4K TV we've seen all year. Plus it features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound so you aren't missing out on features despite the low price.

TCL 65" Class 4-Series 4K TV: was $378 now $338 @ Walmart

Looking for a big-screen TV that doesn't break the bank? The TCL 4-Series is a budget TV that won't disappoint. It features HDR support, Alexa/Google/HomeKit compatibility, a voice remote, and four HDMI ports. There's also a Game Mode that adjusts the screen for the best gaming experience possible.

Samsung 65" 4K QLED TV: was $898 now $798 @ Walmart

Football season is nearly here, and if you're on the hunt for a big-screen TV — this is a solid bet. Samsung's QLED TV features HDR10+ support, Samsung's Tizen OS, built-in Alexa support, and Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant compatibility.

Headphones

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Walmart

The AirPods (2nd Gen) don't have ANC, but you get solid audio performance, up to 5 hours of playback time, and Apple's H1 chip for fast connectivity with iOS devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds and we loved how seamlessly they work with Apple devices.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $129 now $99 @ Walmart

If you want to pair comfort and style with 40-hour battery life and Fast Fuel charging via USB-C, then the Beats Solo 3 are for you. Especially now they're on sale for just $99 at Walmart. These are a solid entry-level pair of headphones, and a great pick for value-conscious shoppers.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $310 @ Walmart

The WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship noise-canceling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life, (or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled). We rank these as the best headphones on the market overall.

Gaming

EA Sports College Football 25 (PS5): was $69 now $42 @ Walmart

After more than a decade of waiting, EA returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipated.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $44 @ Walmart

Some games just play better on a controller, so if you don’t have one in your setup, consider adding an Xbox controller. It’ll work well with modern Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and even Android phones, wired or wirelessly. If you have a PS5, Walmart also has the DualSense controller on sale for just $69.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch): was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available, even years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favorite picks.

Laptops

13-inch MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $699 now $649 @ Walmart

Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers solid performance, especially compared to other laptops at this price. When we reviewed the MacBook Air M1, it never stuttered, thanks to the M1 chip. Perhaps even more impressive is the all-day 14-hour battery life. You also get a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.