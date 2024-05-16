Verizon Home Internet is offering a free Nintendo Switch — how to get yours
Plus, get Disney Plus Premium for free for half a year
Finding deals on home internet plans is hard. So when a strong offer presents itself, my advice is to take advantage of it as soon as you can. Such is the offer I'm seeing right now from Verizon.
For a limited time, you can get Verizon 1 Gig Home Internet for $89/month. Plus, you'll get to choose between a free Nintendo Switch console ($299 value) or a $400 Samsung appliance credit at The Home Depot. No matter which freebie you opt for, you're essentially getting free cash from Verizon just for signing up. (For more ways to save at Verizon, make sure to check out our Verizon phone deals and Verizon promo codes pages).
Verizon Home Internet: $89/month @ Verizon
Free Nintendo Switch: Verizon is offering its 1Gig Home Internet plan for just $89/month. Plus, you'll get a free Nintendo Switch console ($299 value) or $400 Samsung appliance credit at The Home Depot. To get this deal, you need to live in an eligible area. This price will be guaranteed for four years with no contract or equipment fees. Your $99 setup charge is also waived. Note: Verizon customers with select mobile plans will pay $64.99/month for the same 1 Gig Home Internet plan.
Verizon offers cheaper home internet plans (from $49/month for 300 Mbps), but it's the 1 Gig plan that offers these freebies. Even better, if you're a Verizon mobile subscriber, you could pay from $64/month for the same 1 Gig plan.
Naturally, there are some eligibility requirements you need to meet first. For example, you need to live in an eligible area. Otherwise, your price is guaranteed for four years and the router and whole-home WiFi is included. You'll also get 1TB of Verizon Cloud storage and Disney Plus Premium (no ads) for free for six months ($13.99/month if you decide to keep it after your promo).
