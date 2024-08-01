Ultimate back to school deal gets you Core i9-equipped mini PC w/ 32GB of RAM for $721

August is here and that means that in a matter of weeks, students across the country will return to the classroom. If you're shopping for a powerful PC that won't take up space — or wipe your entire back to school budget — Amazon has a killer deal you don't want to miss.

For a limited time, you can get the Geekom Mini IT13 for just $721.65 at Amazon via coupon code "TOMSit13". That's $127 off and one of the best back to school sales we've seen.

Geekom Mini IT13: was $849 now $721 @ Geekom

The Geekom Mini IT13 is a compact PC that comes loaded with cutting edge hardware. It features a Core i9-13900H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. You also get two USB4 ports, two HDMI ports, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. Note: Use coupon code "TOMSit13" to get this price at checkout.

We've yet to review this model, but previous Geekom mini PCs we've tested have won our Editor's Choice award. In fact, they make some of the best mini PCs you can buy. We've liked them because they're user-upgradeable (RAM and storage) and they also provide maximum value for your dollar.