Transform your kitchen counter into an at-home cafe with the Nespresso Vertuo Pop — now 21% off

Sometimes, a simple cup of coffee in the morning just won’t cut it. If lately you've been craving an espresso-based beverage, like a frothy cappuccino or flavored latte, you don't have to pop into the cafe around the corner. Instead, become your own barista with one of the best Nespresso machines available.

And right now, the Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe is just $119 at Amazon. If pulling the perfect shot or mulling over how finely to grind your beans sounds like a hassle first thing in the morning — before caffeine, no less — then we can't recommend this compact countertop appliance enough. It takes the guesswork out of whipping up your favorite hot or cold beverages. Sleek and slim in shape (the smallest you can get from Nespresso, by the way!), it needs just 8 inches of space to transform your kitchen into a cafe.

Nespresso Vertuo POP+ Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Machine: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

In our Nespresso Vertuo Pop hands-on, we said it's anything but entry-level in terms of performance. We like that it has an Expert Mode, which lets you customize your coffee, unveiling a plethora of new options in the process compared to other offerings from the brand. At the press of a button, it'll automatically start dispensing coffee in five various formats, from single to double shots to 5-, 8-, and 12-ounce pours, though each one will come topped with a velvety layer of crema. Do note: this deal only applies to the Titan colorway.

Described as "quick and convenient" by one reviewer, all you have to do to get your caffeine fix is pop in one of the 40-plus blends the brand offers, from light to dark roasts. In roughly two minutes or less after pressing the start button, you're ready to start sipping. Or, in the meantime, reach for a milk frother (in fact, you can get the Vertuo Pop Plus bundled with this handy tool for 20% off right now; that's significantly less compared to Breville or De'Longhi's beefier espresso machines, even when they're on sale, too.). Then all you have to do is combine and enjoy.