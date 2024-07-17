This is it! Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra just hit lowest price ever for Prime Day

If you’re looking for a brand new smartphone, Prime Day deals are the perfect way to upgrade without paying full price. Because phones are expensive, and the better the phone the more you’re going to have to pay. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a perfect example of that, but thankfully it’s just received an incredible discount.

Right now you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for just $974 at Amazon. That’s 25% off the usual price, knocking the 256GB model under $1,000 for the first time. The 512GB model has also enjoyed a major discount, now costing just $1,049. So if you’re willing to pay an extra $75 you could double your storage.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $974 @ Amazon

Save 25%! Save big on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra thanks to Prime Day. That means you can pick up one of the best phones with some of the best camera performance and AI features — and extra long battery life — for under $1,000 right now. This is for the 256GB option, but the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is also on sale for $1,049.

As you'll see in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, this is one of the best phones you can buy right now — second only to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. So if you’re an Android user looking for the absolute best possible phone, and are willing to pay flagship prices for it, the S24 Ultra is the one you want.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the most powerful Android phones, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen for Galaxy chipset, which should be perfect for any gaming or other high-performance tasks you need to do — while offering silky smooth performance for everything else. Including everything involved with Galaxy AI.

Really Galaxy AI is the crowning feature of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Those features include Chat Assist to craft the perfect messages, summaries in Samsung notes, real-time transcription in the Voice recorder, Interpreter Mode for real-time translation during in-person conversations, generative AI image editing and so much more.

There’s also a massive 6.8-inch QHD+ display with adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate, and a quad-lens rear camera array. That camera comprises a 200MP main lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a 10MP secondary telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide. On the front is a typical 12MP selfie camera, and inside is a 5,000 mAh battery that lasted a crazy 16 hours and 45 minutes during our custom battery life test. Plus, there's fast 45W charging in case that somehow isn’t enough to keep you going.

The main thing we disliked about the phone in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review was the fact Samsung raised the price by $100 compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. That and the loss of 10x optical zoom, in favor of a hi-resolution 5x zooming lens, but it was mainly the price. And that issue is fixed with this Prime Day phone deal.

If this isn’t the right phone for you, then be sure to check out our Prime Day phone deals page for discounts on a bunch of other smartphones during Amazon’s sale. Then be sure to check out our Prime Day deals live blog for all the biggest sales in every category.