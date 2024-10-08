The Google Pixel 8 just got crazy cheap for Prime Day deals — this is the lowest price ever

Amazon Prime Day is upon us and there are some great deals on smartphones to be found. One option we've found may no longer be the latest model, but the discount is deep enough and the phone still of high-enough quality that we just had to recommend it.

Currently, you can pick up the Google Pixel 8 for only $402 at Amazon, a 42% drop from the usual price. This is astounding simply because we have never seen the Pixel 8 cost this much in the past, with the historical lowest price before now standing at $424. This deal is only available for the Obsidian model with 128GB of storage.

Google Pixel 8: was $699 now $402 @ Amazon

Last year's Pixel flagship has seen its price drop 42%, giving you the chance to pick up a phone powered by Google's AI smarts for less than even a Pixel 8a. In our Pixel 8 review, we said it's a good all-around flagship for your money, and that still holds true over a year later.

Price check: $474 @ Best Buy

While the Pixel 8 might not be quite as powerful as the more recent Google Pixel 9, there's still plenty here for the average user. In our Pixel 8 review, we praised the improved brightness brought by the new Actua display, and also the design's rounded corners that made it even more comfortable to have both in hand and in your pocket.

The Google Pixel 8 has a 50MP main camera with 8x super res zoom and a 12MP ultrawide camera. While it might not be able to compete with devices like the iPhone 16, it's still a strong setup. However, the real strength of the phone is the wealth of AI features like Best Take and Magic Editor that help improve your photos and videos, text proofreading, and access to all the Gemini Nano features, including Summarize and Smart Reply.

Even better is the fact that Google's promised full software updates for this phone up to 2030. That means even more software and AI features to play with down the line, making this Pixel 8 offer a fantastic deal for anyone looking for a new device, but not wanting to break the bank.

For more deals check out our Amazon Prime Day Live Hub.