The craziest Black Friday deals right now — 7 most amazing discounts

Black Friday is finally here. We're tracking the best Black Friday deals live, and I've whittled this monster of a page into the seven most mind-boggling deals.

You can get a brand-new iPhone 16 for just $0.01 on Amazon right now. There is a tiny catch — it's $0.01 with a 36-month Boost phone plan. Make sure that your area receives good Boost coverage before buying. You can also save up to $1,100 off a Galaxy Z Fold 6 — instead of the usual $497 — when you trade in your current phone.

I've also selected a Nectar mattress deal with a saving of $714 — this is a Black Friday deal I have genuinely purchased. I absolutely cannot wait for my new mattress to arrive and I can finally have the comfortable sleep of my dreams.

Craziest Black Friday deals

iPhone 16: was $799 now $0.01 at Amazon Top-of-the-line iPhones cost a fortune, but Boost Mobile is running a deal through Amazon where you can get Apple's latest flagship for a penny when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Hulu With ads: was $9.99 now $0.99 at hulu.com We think Hulu is the ideal streaming service for new TV shows thanks to its expansive TV collection and strong original programming, although there are frequent commercials. Right now, Hulu is offering a 12-month subscription for just 99¢ per month, down from $9.99 per month. That's 90% off and a saving of $108!

Peacock Premium (with ads): was $79 now $19 at Peacock TV Peacock Premium is currently $60 off for Black Friday, which is a huge deal! That's almost 75% off this 12-month plan, which includes ads. Binge hit shows like the Office, Yellowstone, and Parks and Recreation. Plus access blockbuster movies and exclusive originals. This is one of the best entertainment packages around, with a vast library spanning comedy, drama, sports and action.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: at Samsung Samsung is having a huge sale on its entire Galaxy line. For instance, you can get up to $800 off its Galaxy S24 Ultra with trade-in or $200 off with no trade. You can also save up to $750 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 or up to $1,200 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with trade-in.

Bose QuietComfort : was $349 now $199 at Amazon This deal is so good, I told my dad about it and he bought these headphones two seconds later.

The Bose QuietComfort headphones are a great way of getting the Bose noise canceling experience without breaking the bank. They come in at a great mid-range price point, and come packed with excellent ANC, good-quality sound, and a very comfortable fit. This is a massive $150 saving, bringing them down to their lowest price ever.

Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: was $1,063 now $349 at Nectar Sleep This mattress deal is so good, I'm literally buying it. Just $499 for a double memory foam mattress feels like it should be illegal. The Nectar has long been one of Tom's Guide's favorite all-foam beds and the recent redesign continued to impress our Nectar Mattress review panel, so I knew I had to buy it this Black Friday. Nectar has upped the ante by adding $100 off if you spend over $1,000, so is it time to re-mattress your whole house?