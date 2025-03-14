Target spring sale is live — up to 50% off Switch games, laptops and more

The end of the week is here and a huge Target weekend sale just went live. The retailer is offering big discounts across its tech department, whether you're looking for deals on TVs or laptops.

Some of my favorite deals include include $70 off the Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus II, 22% off of a new Microsoft Surface AI laptop, and almost $400 off the Roborock Qrevo Pro robo vacuum.

Here's my pick of the best deals available, and don't forget we have a rundown of the latest Target promo codes too.

Best Target deals

Therabody Theragun Mini: was $199 now $140 at Target If you want a massage gun that you can take with you to the gym or when you travel, this Therabody option is ideal. It's even smaller than the prior model, and comes with multiple attachments for specific targeted massages.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 at Target Apple's fantastic earbuds keep getting better, with a recent update allowing them to be used as hearing aids. That's on top of being compact, sounding great, and having fantastic noise cancellation.

Apple Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $169 at Target Essentially the best AirPods alternative for workouts, the Beats Fit Pro are secure in your ears for all exercises, come in a variety of colors, and have Active Noise Cancellation.

Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus II: was $299 now $229 at Target Bose's popular SoundLink speaker is perfect for getting the party started. It has 360-degree audio, and up to 17 hours of battery life, while also being durable enough to survive being thrown in a bag to take on the go.

TCL 75" 4K TV: was $649 now $479 at Target Get this huge 75-inch TV for under $500, with 4K resolution, HDR, and Google TV under the hood allowing for any smart app you can think of. There's even an automatic game mode for low latency.

HP Envy x360: was $879 now $619 at Target This HP laptop can flip over to a tablet-like format, and comes with plenty of ports and a 14-inch touchscreen display. There's a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM, too.