Target spring sale is live — up to 50% off Switch games, laptops and more
These deals won't last through the weekend
The end of the week is here and a huge Target weekend sale just went live. The retailer is offering big discounts across its tech department, whether you're looking for deals on TVs or laptops.
Some of my favorite deals include include $70 off the Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus II, 22% off of a new Microsoft Surface AI laptop, and almost $400 off the Roborock Qrevo Pro robo vacuum.
Here's my pick of the best deals available, and don't forget we have a rundown of the latest Target promo codes too.
- shop the entire Target electronics sale
- Video games: up to 50% off from $19
- Therabody Theragun mini: was $199 now $149
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169
- Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $169
- Vizio 5.1 Soundbar: was $249 now $199
- Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus II: was $299 now $229
- TCL 75-inch TV: was $649 now $479
- Roborock Qrevo Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $999 now $619
- HP Envy x360 Laptop: was $879 now $619
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Copilot+ PC: was $999 now $779
Best Target deals
Video games: deals from $19 @ Target
From Luigi's Mansion 2 to FC25, Target is taking from $10 to $20 off a wide selection of video games for the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox. Titles on sale include Super Mario RPG (Switch), Last of US (PS5), and Sonic Superstars (Xbox).
Price check: from $19 @ Amazon | from $19 @ Best Buy
If you want a massage gun that you can take with you to the gym or when you travel, this Therabody option is ideal. It's even smaller than the prior model, and comes with multiple attachments for specific targeted massages.
Apple's fantastic earbuds keep getting better, with a recent update allowing them to be used as hearing aids. That's on top of being compact, sounding great, and having fantastic noise cancellation.
Essentially the best AirPods alternative for workouts, the Beats Fit Pro are secure in your ears for all exercises, come in a variety of colors, and have Active Noise Cancellation.
This Vizio soundbar packs Dolby Atmos, and includes the main bar, a subwoofer, and two surround speakers for 3D audio that works with HDMI and Bluetooth support.
Bose's popular SoundLink speaker is perfect for getting the party started. It has 360-degree audio, and up to 17 hours of battery life, while also being durable enough to survive being thrown in a bag to take on the go.
Want a big-screen TV, but don't have the space for a mammoth screen? This 65-inch TV may fit the bill. It offers HDR10 support, built-in Alexa/Google Assistant, three HDMI ports, and LG's webOS operating system.
Get this huge 75-inch TV for under $500, with 4K resolution, HDR, and Google TV under the hood allowing for any smart app you can think of. There's even an automatic game mode for low latency.
This robot vacuum and mop combo pairs 7,000 Pa of suction with an edge mopping system that helps you clean corners. It has its own hot water supply, too, leaving rooms hygienically clean.
This HP laptop can flip over to a tablet-like format, and comes with plenty of ports and a 14-inch touchscreen display. There's a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM, too.
This Vivobook laptop from Asus is a massive bargain at this price. We like this laptop because it offers a little more horsepower than your typical notebook at this price range. It features a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 display, Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance tech and fitness writer. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Live Science and more. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Gaming Editor for the Daily Star. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
