Target spring sale is live — up to 50% off Switch games, laptops and more

These deals won't last through the weekend

The end of the week is here and a huge Target weekend sale just went live. The retailer is offering big discounts across its tech department, whether you're looking for deals on TVs or laptops.

Some of my favorite deals include include $70 off the Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus II, 22% off of a new Microsoft Surface AI laptop, and almost $400 off the Roborock Qrevo Pro robo vacuum.

Here's my pick of the best deals available, and don't forget we have a rundown of the latest Target promo codes too.

Best Target deals

Video games: deals from $19 @ TargetPrice check: from $19 @ Amazon | from $19 @ Best Buy

Video games: deals from $19 @ Target
From Luigi's Mansion 2 to FC25, Target is taking from $10 to $20 off a wide selection of video games for the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox. Titles on sale include Super Mario RPG (Switch), Last of US (PS5), and Sonic Superstars (Xbox).
Price check: from $19 @ Amazon | from $19 @ Best Buy

View Deal
Therabody Theragun Mini
Therabody Theragun Mini: was $199 now $140 at Target

If you want a massage gun that you can take with you to the gym or when you travel, this Therabody option is ideal. It's even smaller than the prior model, and comes with multiple attachments for specific targeted massages.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 at Target

Apple's fantastic earbuds keep getting better, with a recent update allowing them to be used as hearing aids. That's on top of being compact, sounding great, and having fantastic noise cancellation.

View Deal
Apple Beats Fit Pro
Apple Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $169 at Target

Essentially the best AirPods alternative for workouts, the Beats Fit Pro are secure in your ears for all exercises, come in a variety of colors, and have Active Noise Cancellation.

View Deal
Vizio 5.1 Soundbar
Vizio 5.1 Soundbar: was $249 now $199 at Target

This Vizio soundbar packs Dolby Atmos, and includes the main bar, a subwoofer, and two surround speakers for 3D audio that works with HDMI and Bluetooth support.

View Deal
Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus II
Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus II: was $299 now $229 at Target

Bose's popular SoundLink speaker is perfect for getting the party started. It has 360-degree audio, and up to 17 hours of battery life, while also being durable enough to survive being thrown in a bag to take on the go.

View Deal
LG 65" 4K TV
LG 65" 4K TV: was $499 now $399 at Target

Want a big-screen TV, but don't have the space for a mammoth screen? This 65-inch TV may fit the bill. It offers HDR10 support, built-in Alexa/Google Assistant, three HDMI ports, and LG's webOS operating system.

View Deal
TCL 75" 4K TV
TCL 75" 4K TV: was $649 now $479 at Target

Get this huge 75-inch TV for under $500, with 4K resolution, HDR, and Google TV under the hood allowing for any smart app you can think of. There's even an automatic game mode for low latency.

View Deal
Roborock Qrevo Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop
Roborock Qrevo Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $999 now $619 at Target

This robot vacuum and mop combo pairs 7,000 Pa of suction with an edge mopping system that helps you clean corners. It has its own hot water supply, too, leaving rooms hygienically clean.

View Deal
HP Envy x360
HP Envy x360: was $879 now $619 at Target

This HP laptop can flip over to a tablet-like format, and comes with plenty of ports and a 14-inch touchscreen display. There's a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM, too.

View Deal
Asus Vivobook 16" Laptop
Asus Vivobook 16" Laptop: was $729 now $559 at Target

This Vivobook laptop from Asus is a massive bargain at this price. We like this laptop because it offers a little more horsepower than your typical notebook at this price range. It features a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 display, Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

View Deal
