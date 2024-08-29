Score! This prepaid carrier is offering free 5G phones ahead of Labor Day

Labor Day is an excellent opportunity to score a new phone and right now one of the best prepaid phone plans we've tested is offering a killer deal as part of its Labor Day sales.

For a limited time, you can score a free 5G phone at Total Wireless. You'll need to activate a new line with a qualified plan to get this deal. Additionally, you'll need to port your number from a competing carrier.

Total Wireless sale: free 5G phone @ Total Wireless

Formerly Total by Verizon, Total Wireless is one of the best prepaid phone plans we've tested. The Verizon-owned carrier offers very attractive prepaid plans for families, thanks in large part to the fact that you get a fourth line for free. Currently, you can get a free 5G phone when you activate a new line with a qualified plan. Phones include the iPhone 14 Plus, Galaxy A54, Motorola Razr 2024, and more.

Total Wireless holds a spot in our guides to the best family cell phone plans and best prepaid phone plans. Formerly Total by Verizon, the Verizon-owned carrier offers great pricing and perks like six months of Disney Plus, data roaming in select Central and South American countries, and 15GB of hotspot data.

The company's recent rebrand introduces new unlimited data offerings available at $40, $50 and $60 per month. Total's new plans also carry a five-year price guarantee that locks in the rate for that length of time. Total customers can also access Verizon's faster Ultra Wideband 5G network.

As part of its latest sale, you can get a free 5G phone when you port your number and activate a new qualified line. Note: You may need to verify your identity when making the switch to Total Wireless.